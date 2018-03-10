Home > News > Local >

Teacher denies making 42km walk claim


In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim

Mr Kombian, a teacher at the Warvi D/A primary school in the Tolon District, Northern Region, was awarded with a standing fan at the 61 Independence parade for his industry.

  • Published:
play Awudu Kombian
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The teacher who claimed he walks about 42km to work daily has denied making the claim, it has been reported.

READ MORE: Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded with a standing fan

Mynewsgh.com is reporting that the teacher, Awudu Kombian, has directed that all enquiries about the truth of his walk should be directed to the person who wrote the original story about him, as so far as he is concerned it was an ‘invention’ by the reporter, for what reason he cannot tell.

Mr Kombian, a teacher at the Warvi D/A primary school in the Tolon District, Northern Region, was awarded with a standing fan at the 61 Independence parade for his industry.

He is reportedly the only serving teacher in the school and was interviewed by Accra-based Starr FM in which he said he travels about 42kms to go and teach.

He said: “It is very challenging but as a professional you have to always do your best to see what you can do in the midst of the challenges.

READ MORE: Let's talk about this 42km that teacher Kombian reportedly walks

“Every day I have to travel about 42kms to go and teach, because it’s a very deprived community, and places like that you don’t have accommodation so even if you are willing to even stay there, there is no accommodation for you.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra
Exclusive: Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials
Security For President: IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Blame Game: Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra
Rev Owusu Bempah: Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife drinking ‘Akpeteshie’ Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife drinking ‘Akpeteshie’
Crime: Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license Crime Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Local News: Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration Local News Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration
Bishop Obinim: Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation Bishop Obinim Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation



Top Articles

1 Crime 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the USbullet
2 Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep with petty...bullet
3 Int'l Women's Day Women deserve to be pampered - NPP MPbullet
4 Court Rules Woyome wins appeal against Judgment Debt Commissionbullet
5 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
6 Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded...bullet
7 Photo Police car loaded with crates of ‘beer’ sends social...bullet
8 Accra Robberies Suspect in Royal Motors daylight robbery...bullet
9 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies...bullet
10 International Women's Day 2018 #50FromGhana: A...bullet

Related Articles

Johnny Walker Let's talk about this 42km that teacher Kombian reportedly walks
Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded with a standing fan
Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra
Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials
Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra
Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife drinking ‘Akpeteshie’
Crime Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license
Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti Region
Defilement Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
9 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
10 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr....bullet

Local

Accident
Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti Region
Jail break
Defilement Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter
Hanging
Tragic Man commits suicide over 900 cedis debt
Nursing Mothers Gov’t keen on increasing maternity leave to 14 weeks