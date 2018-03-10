Teacher denies making 42km walk claim

news

The teacher who claimed he walks about 42km to work daily has denied making the claim, it has been reported.

READ MORE: Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded with a standing fan

Mynewsgh.com is reporting that the teacher, Awudu Kombian, has directed that all enquiries about the truth of his walk should be directed to the person who wrote the original story about him, as so far as he is concerned it was an ‘invention’ by the reporter, for what reason he cannot tell.

Mr Kombian, a teacher at the Warvi D/A primary school in the Tolon District, Northern Region, was awarded with a standing fan at the 61 Independence parade for his industry.

He is reportedly the only serving teacher in the school and was interviewed by Accra-based Starr FM in which he said he travels about 42kms to go and teach.

He said: “It is very challenging but as a professional you have to always do your best to see what you can do in the midst of the challenges.

READ MORE: Let's talk about this 42km that teacher Kombian reportedly walks

“Every day I have to travel about 42kms to go and teach, because it’s a very deprived community, and places like that you don’t have accommodation so even if you are willing to even stay there, there is no accommodation for you.”