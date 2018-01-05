news

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the Finance Ministry has released Ghc14, 172, 313.23 to settle salary arrears for validated teachers engaged between 2013 and 2016.

He disclosed this at the 5th Quadrennial and 52nd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) at Cape Coast on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

According to him, the Nana Akufo-Addo administration will not neglect the welfare of teachers in the country.

“I have good news for you. The Minister of Finance has released funds for the arrears of teachers validated between January 2013 and December 2016. All those validated between this period will be receiving their arrears soon, while we work on the others as speedily as possible,” he said.

The vice president added that the government is investing in all sectors of education including distance education to improve infrastructure and content.