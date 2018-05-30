Teachers turn pupils into ‘labourers’ during school hours

news

Some teachers of the Twifo Asensuho Shed D/A Basic School in the Central Region are into the habit of compelling pupils to work as “labourers” even during class hours.

According to a report by Accra-based 3FM, the teachers encourage their pupils to engage in menial jobs in a bid to generate revenue for the school.

Instead of staying in the classrooms to learn, some pupils are compelled to run errands, farm or carry firewood and cocoa from place to place in exchange for money.

The report claims that this is what happens at the school on a daily basis, denying pupils the chance to effectively learn.

Some of the teachers are also reportedly into the habit of taking pupils to their respective farms to have them help out in the work.

Proceeds from the errands are said to be given to the school. The children who are used for errands, are also given food and sometimes money as compensation.

Responding to the issue, Assistant Headmaster of the school, James Lawrence Donkoh, confirmed that pupils indeed run errands for teachers in order to be paid.

He further confirmed that sometimes pupils are made to do menial jobs during classes hours.

“I will not deny the fact that pupils are made to work during school hours but they are just menial jobs,” he said.

Chairman of the school’s PTA, Mr. Bright Ankomah, also echoed the sentiments of the Assistant Headmaster, saying failure by parents to provide for their wards has accounted for some of these challenges.

According to him, although the practice is not the best, the other side is that its helps the pupils to also raise money.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service office at the Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira District, has denied having knowledge of such a practice at the Twifo Asensuho Shed D/A Basic School.