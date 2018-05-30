Home > News > Local >

The Automation Ghana Group Limited celebrates Cultural Diversity Day


AU Day

The Automation Ghana Group Limited celebrate diversity and inclusion in the work place by dressing to represent the Ghanaian and African culture.

The Automation Ghana Group Limited celebrates Cultural Diversity Day play

The Automation Ghana Group Limited celebrates Cultural Diversity Day
Africa's drive for a continental union is bound to happen if it is driven by citizens not leaders, that is coming from Michael Kwabla; Human Resource Administrator at Automation Ghana Group Limited.

He observed the idea of African unity among 54 states is too big to be engineered by leaders without the passionate and active involvement of its people.

He made these statements at the company's event meant to celebrate AU day as well as bond workers.

Explaining the motive for the get together, he said most Ghanaians have very little knowledge of the concept of African Unity and would need gestures that affirm love and unity.

"Here at Auotmationghana, we celebrate Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace every year by  dressing up to represent any Ghanaian or African culture. We celebrate diversity day because we believe diversity is strength. We want inclusion for all," Mr Kwabla said.

He also called on all workers of the company to put in their best of abilities for a positive growth of the company.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity(OAU) now known as the African Union on May 25, 1963.

Process & Plant Automation Ghana Limited is an electrical engineering solutions provider with expertise in industrial and building automation. The company was setup in 2003 in Ghana by Mr. Kweku Asmah.

Together with over 120 employees, Process and Plant Automation now delivers its services across West Africa and beyond to equip industries and clients with absolute solutions.

The company has built strong linkages with leading global automation device manufacturers to deliver cost effective solutions with guaranteed local support and training.

