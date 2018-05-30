news

Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong, this morning released six images believed to be that of top Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

This was latter on followed by another two which was aired in the course of The Dialogue, a programme that runs on his television station (Net 2).

This disclosure seemed a bit strange to us for many more reasons that the fact that the photos were of two different people who had a little resemblance.

But for netizens who are fashion enthusiast, they just can’t buy in this revelation because Patrick Marcelino and Paulo Pascoal, the two guys in the photos are into fashion and not journalism not to talk of the investigative field of it.

Patrick Marcelino on his social media accounts describes himself as a cinematographer, graphic designer, and a clothing designer.

Paulo Pascoal is an Angolan natural born performer and entrepreneur. He is also believed to be a photo model.