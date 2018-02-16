This group gave disabled children chocolate on Val's Day

news

On February 14, every year people share the love with others that mean so much to them.

Some enjoy the day with their loved ones, while others give out to people who may not have anybody celebrating the day of love with them.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), SWEB Foundation gave chocolates out to some children with disability.

They did this under their ‘chocolate for a child with disability’ project. This was to show love to the disabled children and their parents who are usually neglected during such day of love.

SWEB Foundation moved from one house to another starting from Ashongman and ending at Dome in the Greater Accra Region.

Project Coordinator at SWEB Foundation Victoria Osei Sarfo said: “We spoke to them, introducing our organization (SWEB), saw their condition, asked of their challenges and how SWEB can be of help to them.”

“This distribution was done together with the help of DPO’s and the Social Welfare, indicating or directing where to locate the children,” she added.

She added that they received donations from Kasapreko company LTD and an amount of money from Crossover Community Church.

SWEB Foundation has an aim to put smiles on the faces of these children and their parents as well.