Three car thieves jailed 120 years in Koforidua


They were arrested upon intelligence by the Suhum Police command at about 11:30 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2018. A search conducted in their room found a stethoscope and one sphygmomanometer.

play
Three car snatchers have been sentenced to 40 years each in prison by a court presided by Justice Animah Marfo in Koforidua.

They are to serve these sentences with hard labour.

The convicts Kwame Asare alias Boys Abr3, Kofi Yakubu alias Cobra and Samuel Berfi Appiah alias Oscar are also on trial for another robbery case where they are expected to be jailed 20 years each and to be served concurrently.

Confirming the story on Starr FM, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said they had been on the Police wanted list for some time now.

He also confirmed that their modus operandi was that after snatching cars of their victims, they beat and tie the victims, lock them in the car boot, drive away and dump the suffocating victim into the bush and bolt with the car and other stolen items.

The court also made a consequential order that the convicts pay Ghc66, 000 being the cost of a Toyota Camry they snatched from the complainant and GHc5, 500 being the cost of an Apple beat pill speaker, HP Laptop and one iPhone to the complainant.

