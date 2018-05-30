Home > News > Local >

Tinubu invites Falana, Ajibade to APC


Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC

The message was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos by Tinubu’s Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tinubu invites Falana, Ajibade to APC play

Tinubu invites Falana, Ajibade to APC

(Thenigerialawyer)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chief Bola Tinubu, has called on Mr Femi Falana (SAN) and veteran journalist, Mr Kunle Ajibade, to join hands with the party to move Nigeria forward.

In a birthday message to the duo, Tinubu described Falana and Ajibade as icons in their chosen fields, whose contributions would continue to mean much to the country.

The message was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos by Tinubu’s Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman.

NAN reports that Falana was born on  May 20, 1958, while Ajibade was born on May 28, 1958.

““The month of May which in 1999 heralded the rebirth of democracy in Nigeria after almost 16 years of unbroken military interregnum, is also significant in one other respect.

“”It is the month of birth of many prominent Nigerians.

“”As both were united in their month of birth, there is also an unmistakable meeting point in their life trajectories.

“”Both fought against successive military regimes to facilitate the emergence of democracy in the country,” Tinubu noted.

`He said  that Falana and Ajibade fought to ensure that Nigeria would be  a citadel of social justice,  rule of law and a better place for generations.

““There is no doubt that both Falana and Ajibade had impacted on Nigeria and Nigerians in the most profound ways.

““We thank them for their struggles and we thank them for their sacrifices but we are not yet in the Promised Land.

“”We enjoin the duo not to rest on their oars but join hands with us in the All Progressives Congress, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to make Nigeria a better place,’’ Tinubu said.

According to him, Falana and Ajibade have  continued to contribute to the enthronement of democracy, good governance and rule of law in the country.

““I say happy birthday to them and wish them long life, continued good health and renewed energy to continue to make invaluable contributions to our country.”

“He described the duo as close friends with whom he had interacted in the continuous struggle for enthronement of true democracy, good governance and rule of law.

“”Mr Falana is a lawyer, pro-democracy and human rights activist, who continues to employ the instrumentality of the law to correct the ills of the society.

“”His contributions to constitutionalism and jurisprudence know no bounds.

“”He takes briefs from the rich to empower him to fight injustice against the poor pro bono.

“”Ajibade is that astute journalist and celebrated author, who through his pen, fought against the military junta and was particularly a thorn in the flesh of the regime of the late Abacha.

“He authored two popular books –  ‘Jailed for Life’ – his experience in prison for which he was clamped by the Abacha junta,  and ‘What a Country’ – which speaks about the ills in the country,’’ Tinubu said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

FAKE: Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas Aremeyaw Anas FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas Aremeyaw Anas
In Central Region: Teachers turn pupils into ‘labourers’ during school hours In Central Region Teachers turn pupils into ‘labourers’ during school hours
Anas Exposé: Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated; says Anas set them up Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated; says Anas set them up
Number 12: Kennedy Agyapong vows to expose Anas Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong vows to expose Anas
Adamawa Cholera Outbreak: WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi Adamawa Cholera Outbreak WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi
Gov. Ugwuanyi: I am overwhelmed by our 3 years scorecard Gov. Ugwuanyi I am overwhelmed by our 3 years scorecard

Recommended Videos

Local News: Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO Local News Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO
Local: One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done? Local One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done?
Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today



Top Articles

1 Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyirabullet
2 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for failing fitness testbullet
3 VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anasbullet
6 GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'bullet
7 Anas Exposé ‘Stop Anas now before he gets into our bedrooms’...bullet
8 Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station with...bullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 Freedom Convicted former GREDA boss to be released for...bullet

Related Articles

In Kaduna Senators Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani set to dump APC
Police recover Gombe assembly’s Mace
In Bauchi Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
Buhari God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe
Kogi High Court strikes out Melaye’s assassination attempt case for want of diligent prosecution
Omo-Agege Senate appeals suspension nullification
Babafemi Ojudu Buhari’s political adviser quits Ekiti governorship race
Olagunsoye Oyinlola APC chieftain resigns as NIMC Chairman

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Jigawa Govt distributes 36,000 tons of maize to the needy
Ramadan Jigawa Govt distributes 36,000 tons of maize to the needy
Osun Speaker urges Nigerians to vote quality leaders in 2019
Democracy Day Osun Speaker urges Nigerians to vote quality leaders in 2019
Dilapidated Structure Residents evicted from Kaiser Flat in Tema as demolition takes off
Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death