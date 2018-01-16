Transport fares to shoot up this week

Home > News > Local >

Transport fares are expected to go up by the end of this week, the GPRTU has announced.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced that transport fares are expected to go up by the end of this week.

Earlier this month, the GPRTU warned that there could be a possible increase in fares due to increment in the prices of spare parts.

The Union was, however, defied by the Abbosey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, who strongly denied any price increase in their products.

The GPRTU, though, maintain that prices of vehicle spare parts have gone up in recent times, hence the need to also adjust transport fares.

The Union is therefore set to meet key stakeholders including the Transport Ministry this week to deliberate on the new transport fares.

Ahead of the meeting, the General Secretary of the GPRTU, Issah Khalifa has confirmed that transport fares are bound to shoot up by the end of this week.

According to him, the exact percentage increase is not yet known, but will be discussed during the meeting with stakeholders.

“Fares review will happen within the week, but I cannot speculate by what margin or what percentage it’s going to be increased…we are going to look at all the variables before we decide,” he disclosed in an interview with Accra-based 3FM.

This would be the first time that transport fares have gone up since mid-2017.

