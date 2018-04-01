Two killed in horror car and motorbike crash on Good Friday

news

Two people have been killed in a horrifying crash between a motorcycle and a car on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a serious crash on Friday (Good Friday).

The Motobike and the car collided at Enyeresi to Abekoase stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway.

The motorbike rider and a passenger died in the collision.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has confirmed the incident, adding that the vehicle that collided with the motorbike bolted away.

The police said a Yutong bus with registration number GT 4990-11 with passengers in an attempt to avoid running over the victims lost control of the steering wheel causing the vehicle to veer off the road into the nearside bush.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Morgue for preservation and Autopsy.