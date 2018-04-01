Home > News > Local >

Two killed in horror car and motorbike crash on Good Friday


Accra-Kumasi Highway Two killed in horror car and motorbike crash on Good Friday

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a serious crash on Friday (Good Friday).

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two people have been killed in a horrifying crash between a motorcycle and a car on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a serious crash on Friday (Good Friday).

READ MORE: Ebony's death 'heart wrenching'- Lawrence Tetteh pays heartfelt tribute

The Motobike and the car collided at Enyeresi to Abekoase stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway.

The motorbike rider and a passenger died in the collision.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has confirmed the incident, adding that the vehicle that collided with the motorbike bolted away.

The police said a Yutong bus with registration number GT 4990-11 with passengers in an attempt to avoid running over the victims lost control of the steering wheel causing the vehicle to veer off the road into the nearside bush.

READ MORE: NPP man dies in car accident

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Morgue for preservation and Autopsy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Senchi Health Centre: One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection New Senchi Health Centre One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection
Agony: 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach
Military Pack: US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Politics: Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not reckless Politics Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not reckless
Mysterious Injection: Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
Good Friday: Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil

Recommended Videos

Military Pack: US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Local News: Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House Local News Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House
Ghana-US Military Deal: Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo Ghana-US Military Deal Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo



Top Articles

1 Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabilbullet
2 Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beachbullet
3 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of...bullet
4 In Eastern Region 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi...bullet
5 Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military...bullet
6 Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers over...bullet
7 Politics Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not recklessbullet
8 Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station...bullet
9 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled...bullet
10 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet

Related Articles

Car Crash NPP man dies in car accident
Royal Murder Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani's 16th anniversary marked
RIP Ebony Ebony's death 'heart wrenching'- Lawrence Tetteh pays heartfelt tribute
Sorrow 5-year old boy loses life after falling into hot hausa koko
Safety of Children Online J initiative boss holds meeting with Ghana’s ambassador to USA
Francis Atsu Vondee Soldier who died with Ebony to be buried with her same day
Road Accidents 336 deaths, over 2000 accidents recorded in first two months of 2018
Crime Police in Ejura reportedly flee from mob attack
Warning Social media circulation of nude photos condemned
Accidents Private cars dominate road accidents in Ghana

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

File Photo
Senchi Health Centre FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre
Free Education Government reduces by half fees of final year students in SHS
fire.jpg
In Kumasi Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine
Ghanaian Vessel
Buccaneers Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian pirates