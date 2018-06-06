Home > News > Local >

Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates


  Published:
The Eastern Regional Police has arrested two persons for attempting to write the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for others.

The two, identified as Owusu James and Atta Kay, were arrested whiles writing the General Science paper for two other registered candidates.

READ ALSO: BECE 2018: Akufo-Addo wishes BECE candidates well

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the two were writing for Bright Nkrumah and George Opoku respectively, who are both Junior High School (JHS) students of St. James Academy at Mame Krobo in the Donkokrom Tease District of the Eastern Region.

Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said they were caught by a supervisor who later handed the to the Police.

He explained that upon confrontation, the impersonators admitted their crime, adding that they will soon be arraigned before court with a charge of impersonation.

“Around 11:10 am today Mr. Ntumy Ernest who is the Ghana Education Service officer in charge of WAEC at Donkokrom together with one Mr. Addo who is the assistant exams supervisor arrested and brought to the police station two young men who are alleged to be writing the exams for some Junior high students,” DSP Tetteh said.

“According to them the two suspects Owusu James aged 20 years and Attah Kay 19 years old were spotted by the examiners at the Presbyterian examination centre at Tease Mame Krobo writing the General Science paper for Bright Nkrumah and George Opoku who are Junior high school students of St. James Academy at Mame Krobo.”

READ ALSO: BECE: Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today

He added: “Upon confrontation and interrogation the two admitted to not being students of the school and were later handed over to the police. The two will be arraigned and it is likely we will charge them for impersonation.”

He further cautioned both teachers and students who are “in the habit of writing exams for people to desist from such criminal activities because when the law catches up on you, you will not be spared”.

The 2018 BECE exams started on Monday, June 4, and will end on Friday June 8.

