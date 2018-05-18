Home > News > Local >

U.S. relations excite President Buhari


Buhari U.S. relations excite President

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. relations excite President play

U.S. relations excite President

(Encomium Magazine)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the current level of relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the President spoke on the issue when he received a telephone call from the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo on Thursday.

The presidential aide said President Buhari also used the opportunity to congratulate the new Secretary of State on his appointment.

President Buhari recalled his past meeting with Mr Pompeo, then as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and thanked him for the enormous support the U.S. had extended to the Nigerian security and intelligence services.

The President requested the Secretary of State to extend his appreciation to President Donald Trump for the warm reception he was given during his recent visit to the White House.

Secretary Pompeo assured President Buhari that with him in the Department of State, relations between both countries would get even better. 

He reiterated the desire of the U.S to continue to pursue, side by side with Nigeria, matters of common interest on the African continent, including the fight against terrorism and corruption, trade and development.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

US: We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
In Lagos: Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail In Lagos Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail
In Tumu: One dead as police clash with locals In Tumu One dead as police clash with locals
Illegal Migrants: IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya Illegal Migrants IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya
National Youth Authority: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Flood Prevention: AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways

Recommended Videos

Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA
Local News: Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road Local News Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road
Local News: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Local News Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedbullet
4 Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks -...bullet
5 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures...bullet
6 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
9 Illegal Migrants Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libyabullet
10 Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle
LPG Association strike
LPG Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday
Ghanaians Immigrants
Performance Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US
Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
EFCC Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account