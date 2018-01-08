UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use

news

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast is urging the government to consider restricting the use of social media, especially WhatsApp during working hours.

Prof George K.T Oduro believes the move will ensure teacher productivity as the country comes out with ways to improve the quality of education.

“If teachers will be spending their teaching hours in browsing WhatsApp messages, something that is happening, then we cannot maximize the benefits of equitable distribution,” he said.

“I am tempted to propose for consideration if government can in a way put restriction on access to WhatsApp during working days, so that you only gain access to WhatsApp after working hours,” he said.

Prof Oduro was speaking at the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT in Cape Coast.

His comments come on the back of rising cases of teacher lateness and absenteeism, especially in public schools.

But his suggestion may likely get opposed by many people, as it appears controversial and it could affect freedom of expression.

