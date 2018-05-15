Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old

Home > News > Local >

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos North,  on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old farmer, Wundetenan Juna, to three years in prison for raping  an eight-year-old girl.

Upper Area Court judge Yahaya Mohammed, did not give the convict any option of fine

Juna had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of rape, and begged the court for leniency.

Mohammed said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr O.S Ocho, had told the court that the case was reported on Feb. 2, at the Mangu Divisional police headquarters and transferred to the State’s Criminal Investigative Department for further investigation.

According to him, the convict, a resident of Sabon Barki Gindiri, in Mangu, on the said date, lured the little girl with the N 2 0, a resident of the same area, into an uncompleted building and raped  her.

Ocho said that during medical investigation, some bruises were found on the private part of the victim.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened section 285 of the Penal Code.

