USA :  Ghanaian killed in deadliest Chicago Christmas shooting


He has been identified as Albert Adu and according to Chicago police, he was standing on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Wabash when two males walked up and opened fire

play Albert Adu Aboagye, left, was shot seven times in the chest and head in front of his house
A Ghanaian has been identified among four people who were shot dead across Chicago since Friday December 24, marking a violent Christmas holiday weekend in the USA.

The Christmas Day shooting also left some 21 people wounded.

Adu, who lived on the same block, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:28 a.m Monday, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Adu, who lived on the same block, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:28 a.m Monday, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Myakoonline.com reports that Adu's death has hit the Ghanaian community in and around Chicago like a tornado, especially members of the SDA Church where he was an active member.

According to some church members and friends who stormed his house on 81st/Wabash in Chicago on hearing the news, the Ghanaian community has lost a very generous man.

