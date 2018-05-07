Verna changing lives saves another

news

Verna changing lives has carved a niche in Ghana through it's benevolence and charity works as an initiative under Twellium foundation; which is chaired by the Twellium industrial company limited.

Over the years,the foundation;Twellium foundation has supported many disabled people in society by tremendously changing their lives,countless scholarships have been given out to support needy but brilliant students, giving a helping had to disabled but extraordinary children,supporting children with autism and countless number of opportunities the foundation has given and used to transform many lives although in its short existence.

Little Regina's story was no different. She caught Verna changing lives' attention when we visited the Korle Bu teaching hospital. The speciality of her condition made Verna changing lives probe and discovered from the doctors that little Regina was suffering from cloca anomaly.

A condition that refer to a collection of defects that occur during fetal development in a female's lower abdominal structures. There are many variations to these defects. Victims of this abnormally have no vagina and no rectum. Which makes life very difficult for a youngster . Verna changing lives; we wanted to help.

The doctor's disclosed to Verna changing lives that little Regina will need a huge amount of money treat to undergo surgery.

Until then, she would continue to defecate and urinate through the small hole made by the side of her stomach.

Few days after a month Verna changing lives, released money for Regina's surgery and took total responsibility of all her medical bills at the Korle Bu teaching hospital till she was discharged from the hospital.

After that, the foundation, Twellium Foundation visited her home and donated some money to baby Regina and her mother for their up keep and as always products from Twellium industrial company limited and Verna natural mineral water.

Indeed we saved a life; be reminded that any bottle of Verna mineral water you buy helps to transform a life. Support the brand that supports! Check out the touching video below !