Video :  'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service

There was shock outside the premises of the Synagogue Church of All Nation after an image believed to be an angel was sighted around the church.

A video uploaded to Emmanuel TV's YouTube Channel, which has subsequently gone viral, shows an onlooker outside recording the entrance of the church whilst inside a vehicle.

Suddenly, a flashy figure in white is seen mysteriously crossing the road and entering inside the Church premises.

Joshua’s social media channels requested reactions from viewers, the overwhelming majority asserting that the figure was an ‘angel’ caught on camera.