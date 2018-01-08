Home > News > Local >

Video :  'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service


Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service

A flashy figure in white is seen mysteriously crossing the road and entering inside the Church premises.

  • Published:
play
There was shock outside the premises of the Synagogue Church of All Nation after an image believed to be an angel was sighted around the church.

A video uploaded to Emmanuel TV's YouTube Channel, which has subsequently gone viral, shows an onlooker outside recording the entrance of the church whilst inside a vehicle.

READ ALSO: George Weah attends T.B Joshua's church to seek God's intervention

play

 

Suddenly, a flashy figure in white is seen mysteriously crossing the road and entering inside the Church premises.

READ MORE: Stop taking collection in churches -TB Joshua tells pastors

Joshua’s social media channels requested reactions from viewers, the overwhelming majority asserting that the figure was an ‘angel’ caught on camera.

 

