Volta Region :  'White' lady found dead at Keta, amid claims of ritual murder


Volta Region 'White' lady found dead at Keta, amid claims of ritual murder

An lifeless body of a 'white' lady was found dumped on the outskirts of Keta.

  Published:
KE.jpg play
The people of Keta in the Volta Region have been thrown into a state of shock after waking up to witness a dumped lifeless body of a 'white' lady.

The incident is reported to have happened at Dzita, with residents suspecting it to be a case of ritual murder.

The body of the deceased white woman, who has not yet been identified, was found on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

KE.jpg play The lifeless body of the white lady

No suspects have been apprehended yet, but the Police has confirmed that investigations are currently ongoing concerning the matter.

This adds to many other mysterious deaths that have been recorded in the Keta Municipality over the last couple of years.

Since 2013, about 15 mysterious deaths have been recorded in the community, with the bodies of the victims usually dumped at the outskirts of the town.

Many believe that the mysterious deaths are the handy works of ritualists in the community.

The Chairman of the Dzita-Anyanui Zonal Council, Oswald Etsey Kpodzo, has therefore appealed to the government to intervene and to help bring the perpetrators to book.

He said the people of Keta are beginning to live in fear due to the mysterious deaths recorded.

