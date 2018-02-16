Wa Airport set to begin operations soon

news

The construction of the Wa Airport in the Upper West region has been completed and will soon begin operations, President Akufo-Addo has said.

The project which was started in 2016 has undergone extensive renovation and will soon be opened for trade and investment in the region.

The renovation of the Wa Airport included the construction of a suitable terminal building, construction of a new runway, and fencing of the facility to make it suitable and safe for commercial operations.

Addressing a 14-member Standing Committee and delegation of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, President Akufo-Addo said the facility is ready for use and will soon begin operations.

The contingent from the Upper West region paid a courtesy call on the President at the Flagstaff House to discuss how best the region can be developed.

Also on the discussion table was the current status of the WA campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS).

The President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Kuoro Richard Baboon Kanton VI, called on the President to consider their plea to make the WA campus of UDS autonomous from its mother university in the Upper East Region.

According to the Chief, the Wa campus has come of age and should be declared as a fully-fledged university.

On his part, President Akufo-Ado said the issue was already being tackled by the Ministry of Education and the National Council for Tertiary Education.

He assured that a solution will soon be found after the Ministry and the Council conclude their work.