Home > News > Local >

We had consensual sex - Student confesses


Agreement We had consensual sex - Student in Breman Eduman sex tape confesses

The girl told the police that the headmaster did not rape her but they both agreed to have sex.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School, Robert Sepey play

Headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School, Robert Sepey
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The female student seen in the sexual encounter video between the headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey has said the sexual act was consensual.

The girl told the police that the headmaster did not rape her but they both agreed to have sex.

READ MORE: Kitchen stool trends on social media following Breman Eduman sex tape

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Central Regional Police Command, ASP Irene Oppong, "She [the female student] said: 'The man never raped me', so now it’s up to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take over and also investigate if there is any code of conduct that the man has violated."

play

 

The headmaster, whose name has been given only as Robert Sepey, is seen in a video believed to be recorded by him during the alleged act.

READ MORE: Headmaster of Breman Eduman Basic School dismissed

The youth and opinion leaders of the town are therefore calling for a mass transfer of all teachers in the community as they claim the phenomenon has existed for long and can’t be allowed to continue.

In the video which has since gone viral, Mr. Sepey is seen with the girl (name withheld) kneeling in front of him on a kitchen stool as he engages in the act.

ASP Irene Oppong has cautioned the public to stop circulating the video adding that anyone found culpable will be arrested and face the law.

"The problem now is the circulation of the video. We have some names that we have information that they circulated the video, so, for now, we are looking for them, we have invited some to come this morning, others are on the run and we are using opinion leaders to look for them," she said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees: ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re refugees’ – Gov’t Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re refugees’ – Gov’t
Ellembele Gang Rape: Victim’s mother threatens to curse anyone who denies her daughter justice Ellembele Gang Rape Victim’s mother threatens to curse anyone who denies her daughter justice
Police Recruitment: Police announce next phase of 2017/2018 recruitment Police Recruitment Police announce next phase of 2017/2018 recruitment
UG Hospital Ownership: Prof. Ernest Aryeetey steps down from UG hospital board UG Hospital Ownership Prof. Ernest Aryeetey steps down from UG hospital board
Eduman Sex Tape: Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool sex tape Eduman Sex Tape Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool sex tape
Busted: 78 suspects in police grips for Kwabenya cell break Busted 78 suspects in police grips for Kwabenya cell break

Recommended Videos

News On Street Children: Stop giving money to street children- Gender Minister News On Street Children Stop giving money to street children- Gender Minister
Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7
Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Eduman Sex Tape Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool...bullet
3 Payday Trainee nurses to receive allowances by the end of this weekbullet
4 In Ofankor Leaking gas from a fallen tanker causes fear and panicbullet
5 Eduman Sex Tape Stop sharing leaked video – Police warns general...bullet
6 Free SHS Policy Government releases Ghc35.9m to fund schools...bullet
7 Agreement We had consensual sex - Student in Breman Eduman...bullet
8 In Western Region 4 men allegedly gang-rape 14-year old...bullet
9 Poor Working Conditions Angry police officers to...bullet
10 Breaking News Dr. KB Asante reported deadbullet

Related Articles

Eduman Sex Tape Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool sex tape
Eduman Sex Tape Stop sharing leaked video – Police warns general public
Eduman Sex Tape Headmaster of Breman Eduman Basic School dismissed
18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil
Photos Kumasi turns 'ghost town' as Otumfuo performs final rituals
Asantehemaa's Funeral Manhyia palace cancels curfew
Manhyia Palace Asantehemaa's final funeral rites slated for December 11

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
5 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
6 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
7 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
8 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to...bullet
9 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet
10 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary...bullet

Local

The headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School, Robert Sepey,
Eduman Sex Tape Headmaster of Breman Eduman Basic School dismissed
WhatsApp Image 2018-01-19 at 18.16.31.jpeg
In Agogo Cattle owner narrates ordeal after losing over 340 cattle following military invasion
banner_4.jpg
Crime Gov't still in control despite Ghana’s security lapses - Interior Minister
EOCO hasn't cleared EC’s Opoku Amankwah
EC Brouhaha EOCO hasn't cleared EC’s Opoku Amankwah