We had consensual sex - Student confesses

The female student seen in the sexual encounter video between the headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey has said the sexual act was consensual.

The girl told the police that the headmaster did not rape her but they both agreed to have sex.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Central Regional Police Command, ASP Irene Oppong, "She [the female student] said: 'The man never raped me', so now it’s up to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take over and also investigate if there is any code of conduct that the man has violated."

The headmaster, whose name has been given only as Robert Sepey, is seen in a video believed to be recorded by him during the alleged act.

The youth and opinion leaders of the town are therefore calling for a mass transfer of all teachers in the community as they claim the phenomenon has existed for long and can’t be allowed to continue.

In the video which has since gone viral, Mr. Sepey is seen with the girl (name withheld) kneeling in front of him on a kitchen stool as he engages in the act.

ASP Irene Oppong has cautioned the public to stop circulating the video adding that anyone found culpable will be arrested and face the law.

"The problem now is the circulation of the video. We have some names that we have information that they circulated the video, so, for now, we are looking for them, we have invited some to come this morning, others are on the run and we are using opinion leaders to look for them," she said on Accra-based Citi FM.