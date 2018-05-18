Home > News > Local >

We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year


US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year

According to him, the U.S. understands the need for the UN and regional peacekeeping efforts to support conflict resolution in Africa

  • Published: , Refreshed:
We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year play

We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year

(thepost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 Mr Michael Bittrick, the Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Security Affairs, Bureau of African Affairs, has announced that his government supported the training of about 27,000 African peacekeepers in 2017.

Bittrick made the disclosure in a transcript of a teleconference on “UN Peacekeeping Course for African Partners,’’ with Journalists across Africa.

According to him, the U.S. understands the need for the UN and regional peacekeeping efforts to support conflict resolution in Africa

“The U.S. recognizes that the African Union and regional economic communities and, yes, national states, are responding and supporting these security requirements.

“We have helped 20 African countries build their peacekeeping

institutional capabilities to train, deploy, and sustain peacekeepers through the Africa Contingency Operations Training and Assistance Programme, and as noted by my colleague, the Global Peace Operations Initiative.

“Last year, such efforts supported the training of more than 27,000 African peacekeepers, going to UN and AU missions.

“This support, we see, has produced results. Africa today provides more special representatives, more force commanders, and more deployed peacekeepers than ever before,’’ he said.

Bittrick said that the number of peacekeepers had after ten years

increased from 40 per cent to as high as 70 per cent currently.

He described the development as a true sign of “African ownership,’’ adding that the U.S. was pleased to be working with India and other partners in supporting African responses.

The U.S. official, however, said that the human rights record of Nigerian forces was being examined before providing them any support in counter-terrorism or peacekeeping training.

“The security engagement by the U.S. is meant to ensure better responsiveness from Nigerian troops and the Police.

“This is in regard to their engagement with local civilian communities and ensure that they have the best training, tactics,

techniques, and procedures, so that the possibilities of abuse are mitigated or minimised,’’ he said.

Peacekeeping is the activity of preventing war, violence, or potential conflict, especially using armed forces, Police and civillian personnel not involved in a disagreement to prevent fighting.

International peacekeepers have been deployed in various parts of the world, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East on such assignments

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Lagos: Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail In Lagos Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail
In Tumu: One dead as police clash with locals In Tumu One dead as police clash with locals
Illegal Migrants: IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya Illegal Migrants IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya
National Youth Authority: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Flood Prevention: AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways
Crime: 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle

Recommended Videos

Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA
Local News: Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road Local News Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road
Local News: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Local News Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedbullet
4 Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks -...bullet
5 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures...bullet
6 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
9 Illegal Migrants Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libyabullet
10 Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested...bullet

Related Articles

JOHESU Strike LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
Tragedy Husband loses life saving wife from electrocution
Babafemi Ojudu Buhari’s political adviser quits Ekiti governorship race
Assault Landlord’s children allegedly beat up couple over unpaid rent
AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

LPG Association strike
LPG Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday
Ghanaians Immigrants
Performance Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US
Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
EFCC Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace