According to Dr Akwasi Osei, all efforts to get the government to come to their aid have proved futile.
He said the government had not provided any funding for the MHA for close to two years adding that it is hindering the Authority from living up to expectation.
He added that the authority depends on benevolence of donors and other agencies.
He has called on government to commit more funds to support the activities of the Mental Health.
In an interview on Accra FM, he said "It has been two years now and we haven’t received any money from the government to do our work.
"Go to the psychiatric hospital now and you will realise that we are really handicapped financially."