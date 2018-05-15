Home > News > Local >

Mental Health Authority out of funds


Psychiatric Hospitals Mental Health Authority out of funds

According to Dr Akwasi Osei, all efforts to get the government to come to their aid have proved futile.

  • Published:
Accra Psychiatric play

Accra Psychiatric
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Mental Health Authority, Dr Akwasi Osei, has revealed that the authority is broke.

He said the government had not provided any funding for the MHA for close to two years adding that it is hindering the Authority from living up to expectation.

According to him, all efforts to get the government to come to their aid have proved futile.

READ MORE: We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Mental Health Authority, Dr Akwasi Osei play

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Mental Health Authority, Dr Akwasi Osei

 

He added that the authority depends on benevolence of donors and other agencies.

He has called on government to commit more funds to support the activities of the Mental Health.

In an interview on Accra FM, he said "It has been two years now and we haven’t received any money from the government to do our work.

"At the moment, we are relying on donors, both externally and internally, and the day they will stop donating to us it means we can’t work. We are using this medium to remind the government that we need money to run the affairs at the Authority.

READ ALSO: Abuse of Tramadol, other hard substances ruining lives in U/West

"Go to the psychiatric hospital now and you will realise that we are really handicapped financially."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Petty Thief: Court sentences bag snatcher to 6 months imprison Petty Thief Court sentences bag snatcher to 6 months imprison
In Jos: Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old In Jos Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old
Tragedy: One killed in Alavanyo shooting Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shooting
Investigation: Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposé Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposé
Unprotected Sex: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Lawlessness: Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects in Brong Ahafo Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects in Brong Ahafo

Recommended Videos

Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road
Gambling Not A Sin? Lottery is not a sin – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi declares Gambling Not A Sin? Lottery is not a sin – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi declares
Local News: Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again Local News Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again



Top Articles

1 Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's roadbullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
5 Issues Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for...bullet
6 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
7 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest...bullet
8 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
9 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet
10 Ga Festival Homowo ban on noise making takes effect todaybullet

Related Articles

Drug Abuse We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA
Mental Healthcare Ankaful nurses strike again
Health Abuse of Tramadol, other hard substances ruining lives in U/West
Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital I am sorry – Ankaful Medical Director to Nurses
Ankaful Hospital Enough of the lawlessness - MoH tells nurses who want Director removed
Ankaful Hospital Doctor allegedly refuses to hand over newborn baby of psychiatric patient to Social Welfare
Ankaful Hospital Director's wife is using facility vehicle to sell bread - Nurses
Mental Health Four million Ghanaians are 'mad' - Mental Health Authority
Mental Healthcare We can’t put ‘mad’ men in prison and expect them to come out normal - Psychiatrist
Mental healthcare 800 traditional healers and prayer camps to be given mental health training

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Joshua Asante
Crime Fake policeman arrested in Tema for fraud
Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass for mothers’ day
Blog Post Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass and free bus rides for mothers’ day
2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge
In Ogun 2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge
JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike Tuesday
JOHESU Strike NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu