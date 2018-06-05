Home > News > Local >

We're yet to receive our GHS 200m budget - Sanitation Minister


He said the non payment of the amount has stalled most of their programmes geared towards making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Minister of Sanitation
The Minister of Sanitation, Hon. Koffi Adda has disclosed that their budgetary allocation of GHS 200m announced by the Finance Ministry is yet to hit their account.

“The government has approved money for us, budget-wise, it has not yet hit our account. We have a financial system that you have to process from expenditure initiation, through to approval process and getting it to go through the GIFMIS system. The money has been released, but it has not yet reached our account besides we have to go through the procurement process to be able to get the contractors to execute the job. We are still going through the process,” he said.

Kofi Adda said this on Citi TV's "Point of View" hosted by Bernard Avle.

Sanitation Minister

 

The Ministry of Sanitation has been under intense criticism by a cross section of Ghanaians for their lack of performance in recent times. This has led to calls that the Ministry should be scrapped.

In the government’s 2018 budget statement and economic policy document which was presented to Parliament in November 2017, the Sanitation Ministry, which is an original creation of the Akufo-Addo government was allocated about GH¢200 million to carry out its intended projects for the next one year.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017 pledged to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his tenure in office, but given the current situation, that appears to be in doubt.

