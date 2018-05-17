Home > News > Local >

Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz


Education Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz

The Stem quiz by GNPC has been embraced at Western Region

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

GNPC Foundation launched the maiden STEM (Stem, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) QUIZ today at Akroma Plaza in Takoradi. The aim of the exercise is to excite and whip up students’ interest in STEM.

The competition which will involve Primary and Junior High School Pupils and Students respectively from the 22 districts within the Western Region, will kick start at the district level on Monday, May 21,2018 at two venues, Adabokrom and Bibiani simultaneously.

play Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz

 

The winners from the district level will compete for Zonal championship and the victors will fight for the ultimate diadem at the regional level. At the end of the whole exercise, about 100 pupils and students will be selected to form the GNPC Digital Academy to benefit from training in coding and software development at the Accra Digital Center.

The Executive Director for GNPC Foundation, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh stressed that the STEM QUIZ has been instituted to increase pupils and students interest in the study and pursuit of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at the basic level for national development. The competition will provide a platform that would become a tool for assessing the growth in the knowledge of the educands in STEM.

play

 

He maintained that the future of oil and gas industry is artificial intelligence and we need to prepare our children in the Western Region for it. He posits that technology defines the extractive sector and continues to shape the industry making it imperative now more than ever, to introduce standard technical training for all Ghanaians.

On his part, the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs who doubles as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for GNPC Foundation, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II embraced the exercise wholeheartedly and applauded the Foundation for coming out with such an initiative.

He said the academic performance level of students within the Region especially in science is abysmal as compared to their peers in Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Brong Ahafo Regions. He said the whole region can only boast of two (2) grade ‘A’ Schools as compared to eight (8) in Ashanti and Eastern Regions and he believes that accounts for students’ poor show in STEM Examinations. He therefore urged the Chiefs and other stakeholders to show total commitment towards the achievements of the set goals for the project.

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Hon. Gifty Kusi who has been instrumental right from its inception with regards to the organization, commended GNPC for choosing Western Region for the maiden STEM challenge. She stated that the Region has become the home for GNPC’s highly tech-based activities and thus need to invest in the development of local capacity to ensure that the indigenes also earn a legitimate stake in Ghana’s oil and gas extractive business. She appealed to all the Municipal and District Assemblies as well as the Regional and District Directorates of Education to support the programme to make it a success.

The competition is set to begin from May 21 and end on July 5,2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Ile-Ife: Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse: CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse
Ebola: Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case Ebola Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case
Ebola: MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak Ebola MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak
Audio: FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects Audio FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects
Justice: Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robberybullet
4 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposébullet
5 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
6 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
7 In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual headbullet
8 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
9 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
10 Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Genetically modified food
Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks - Researcher warns
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Anas Expose Kweku Baako reveals that “prominent” lawyer tried bribing Anas
Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako
Prostitutes arrested (File photo)
Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa