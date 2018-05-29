Home > News > Local >

WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi


Adamawa Cholera Outbreak WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi

The statement which noted that 434 suspected cases had been recorded with 13 deaths as at May 26, described the development as worrisome.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi play

WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has deployed 39 staff to contain the outbreak of cholera in Mubi North and Mubi South South Local Government Areas of Adamawa.

A statement from Chima Onuekwe, the Health Emergencies Communication Officer of WHO, made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday, said there  were plans to engage additional 15 ad-hoc personnel to boost the medical efforts.

The statement which noted that 434 suspected cases had been recorded with 13 deaths as at May 26, described the development as worrisome.

It said that WHO was coordinating the response activities, including active surveillance within communities and health facilities,  management of reported cases as well as daily review meeting at the Emergency Operations Centre, to ensure timely control of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa Commissioner for Health, Dr Fatima Atiku, said that the state was collaborating with WHO and other partners to ensure that the outbreak was contained.

Atiku said that the efforts were yielding results as indicated in the decline in the trend of case fatality ratio, which was 17 per cent as at May 12, but reduced to 3 per cent

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Gov. Ugwuanyi: I am overwhelmed by our 3 years scorecard Gov. Ugwuanyi I am overwhelmed by our 3 years scorecard
Ramadan: Jigawa Govt distributes 36,000 tons of maize to the needy Ramadan Jigawa Govt distributes 36,000 tons of maize to the needy
Democracy Day: Osun Speaker urges Nigerians to vote quality leaders in 2019 Democracy Day Osun Speaker urges Nigerians to vote quality leaders in 2019
Dilapidated Structure: Residents evicted from Kaiser Flat in Tema as demolition takes off Dilapidated Structure Residents evicted from Kaiser Flat in Tema as demolition takes off
VIDEO: Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapong VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapong
Medical Negligence: Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death

Recommended Videos

Local: One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done? Local One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done?
Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today
Local News: Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister Local News Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister



Top Articles

1 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for failing fitness testbullet
2 Anas Exposé ‘Stop Anas now before he gets into our bedrooms’ – Kennedy...bullet
3 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anasbullet
4 GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'bullet
5 Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP...bullet
6 Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand...bullet
7 VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of...bullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 Freedom Convicted former GREDA boss to be released for...bullet

Related Articles

Ebola FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Abayomi Shogunle Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter
Democracy Day NLC demands accountability from political office holders

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

National Identification We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA
National Identification NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date
Major Maxwell Mahama
Mob Justice One year after Major Mahama's death; what has been done?
Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station with pistol; tries to attack officer