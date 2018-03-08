Woman feared dead after falling into manhole

news

Accra based radio station Joy FM is reporting that there is currently an ongoing rescue mission in Agbogba for a woman who fell into an open manhole.

The woman, 30, and a worker at a restaurant is said to have fallen into the manhole when she went empty a bin.

Confirming the news to Myjoyonline.com Wednesday, mother of the deceased, Mary said the body of her daughter had been in the manhole since she fell into it.

"My daughter came from Kumasi three weeks ago to work for the eatery joint only to receive a phone call this morning that she had fallen into a manhole." she said.

The police and neighbours are currently trying to drag her from the manhole