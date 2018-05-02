Home > News > Local >

Zoomlion committed to helping Zongo Development Ministry


Ghana’s Zongo communities have been noted for massive waste generation and improper waste disposal which is mostly due to its population density and lack of proper residential planning.

The Waste Management giant, Zoomlion Ghana limited has pledged its commitment towards developing Zongo communities by providing regular clean-up activities aimed at eradicating filth in Zongo communities.

Speaking in an interview at a special clean-up exercise organized by the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development, The Accra Zonal Manager of Zoomlion, Mr. Ernest Morgan Acquah indicated that the capacity of Zoomlion, whose expertise is being demanded in other countries have the technical and logistical expertise to help fight the filth that have engulf Zongo communities.

He said the huge quantum of waste collected from the Nima community is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to priorities waste management in Zongo communities and inner cities if any developmental initiative should succeed.

He added that Zoomlion provided waste management logistics and personnel to support the “operation clean Zongo” agenda which is aimed at making Accra a clean city.

The Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Mr. Abubakar Saddique Boniface who led the exercise bemoaned the poor sanitary conditions in many Zongo communities which he fears may lead to an outbreak of diseases if immediate measures are not taken to the arrest the situation.

The Minister also said “You will reduce poverty when you enhance sanitation, because at the end of the day, disease like malaria will be reduced and we will have fresh air to breath, so it is important we keep our environment clean, and this is also to support the Presidents vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”

He expressed his gratitude to Zoomlion, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A), among other stakeholders for supporting the initiative and urged that the clean-up exercise should be sustained.

Celebrities such as musicians, actors among others were all present to endorse the exercise and whip up enthusiasm among Zongo dwellers to keep the Zongos clean.

