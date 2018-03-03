Zoomlion partners AMA to clean capital

news

The Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Saturday morning carried out a massive cleanup exercise of the capital.

The cleanup exercise, done in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, includes; Kaneshie and its environs, Kwame Nkrumah circle, Paloma, Maamobi and the Accra Mall area.

The exercise comes on the heels of complaints from residents living or working in Accra about the poor sanitation in the capital.

The Minister of Sanitation, Mr Kofi Adda, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, CEO of Zoomlion and officials of AMA supervised the exercise.

Dr Agyepong led over 700 Zoomlion workers in the cleanup exercise.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Kofi Adda, charged Ghanaians and the media to be involved in helping to bring to book persons who litter and defecate openly.

He added that the NPP is poised to ensure the Accra and Ghana as a whole is clean.

