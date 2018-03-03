Home > News > Local >

Zoomlion partners AMA to clean capital


Accra Sanitation Zoomlion partners AMA to clean capital

The areas cleaned includes; Kaneshie and its environs, Kwame Nkrumah circle, Paloma, Maamobi and the Accra Mall area.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Saturday morning carried out a massive cleanup exercise of the capital.

play

The cleanup exercise, done in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, includes; Kaneshie and its environs, Kwame Nkrumah circle, Paloma, Maamobi and the Accra Mall area.

play

The exercise comes on the heels of complaints from residents living or working in Accra about the poor sanitation in the capital.

play

play

The Minister of Sanitation, Mr Kofi Adda,  Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, CEO of Zoomlion and officials of AMA supervised the exercise.

Dr Agyepong led over 700 Zoomlion workers in the cleanup exercise.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Kofi Adda, charged Ghanaians and the media to be involved in helping to bring to book persons who litter and defecate openly.

play

play

play

He added that the NPP is poised to ensure the Accra and Ghana as a whole is clean.

They did the cleaning of the capital in partnership with Zoomlion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boko Haram: Attack halts aid in remote Nigerian town Boko Haram Attack halts aid in remote Nigerian town
Ghana Law School: Parliament approves entrance exams for law students Ghana Law School Parliament approves entrance exams for law students
Photos: Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier who died with Ebony Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier who died with Ebony
In Accra: Taxi driver knocks down three armed robbers at Osu In Accra Taxi driver knocks down three armed robbers at Osu
Lassa Fever: Be cautious on the consumption of bush meat - GHS warns Lassa Fever Be cautious on the consumption of bush meat - GHS warns
Prophecies: Ghana will 'mourn' a First Lady in 2018 - Prophet Nigel Prophecies Ghana will 'mourn' a First Lady in 2018 - Prophet Nigel

Recommended Videos

Health Expert Warns: Stop Eating 'Shito' From Food Vendors, It's Dangerous Health Expert Warns: Stop Eating 'Shito' From Food Vendors, It's Dangerous
Embargo: GPRTU Bans Sales Of Drugs On Its Vehicles Embargo GPRTU Bans Sales Of Drugs On Its Vehicles
Local News: Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV Local News Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV



Top Articles

1 Terror 67-year old man killed, daughter nearly raped by armed robbers in...bullet
2 In Accra Taxi driver knocks down three armed robbers at Osubullet
3 Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier...bullet
4 Prophecies Ghana will 'mourn' a First Lady in 2018 - Prophet Nigelbullet
5 Photos How armed robbers killed Lebanese in Temabullet
6 Armed Robbers 3 more arrested over Koforidua robberiesbullet
7 Increasing Robbery Cases Ex-Convict says robbers fear COP...bullet
8 In Suhum CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration...bullet
9 Another Robbery Case Mother-of-three robbed, stabbed to...bullet
10 Security Alert Another robbery in Tema, one person killedbullet

Related Articles

Filthy Accra The people living in Accra are dirty – Pastor Mensa Otabil
Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power
In Eastern Region Police arrests man for putting son’s hand in fire over Ghc2.
YEA Beneficiaries Zoomlion-YEA saga is daylight robbery - Minister
In Eastern Region Akyemansa District Assembly cries over alarming rate of teenage pregnancies
YEA Beneficiaries Zoomlion denies cheating sanitation staff
Fire Outbreak Fire guts Radach Hotel in Tamale
Zoomlion welcomes review of YEA sanitation module
Zoomlion We support the president’s initiatives and continue to partner government in its sanitation drive -Dr. Joseph Agyepong
Sanitation Nana Addo didn’t appoint me to be a ‘borla man’ – Sanitation Minister fires at critics

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Maternal Mortality 9 pregnant women die monthly in Eastern Region
Bantama Market
Market Fires Fire consumes shop at Bantama market
Security Alert 4 tips to surviving a bank robbery
'Ineffective' Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands