Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true


Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true

The prophet during the 31st Watch Night service held in his congregation said a former President will die this year, 2018 if prayers are not said to cancel any such incident.

  • Published:
Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah's death comes true play
Prophecies made by the founder of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah predicting the death of Vice President Amissah-Arthur has come true.

READ MORE: Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempah

He said without serious prayers the plans in the spiritual realm to terminate the life of the said individual will become reality.

"Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur would be used by the NDC as a sacrificial lamb to pacify the gods whose help they have sought to win the 2016 elections," Rev Owusu Bempah said.

He said the NDC have sought the help of some gods, and have offered up the Vice president as a sacrificial lamb – like Abraham offered up Isaac to God.

Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah's death comes true play

 

READ ALSO: Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death prophecies

According to the controversial prophet, Amissah-Arthur needs to pray hard against that if he wants to continue to be a part of the land of the living.

"I know you may not believe me but I urge you not to relent on prayers. Seek the face of God and let your pastors pray about it too," he said.

