Home > News >

Police arrest prophetess who ‘set girl on fire’


In Breman Assikuma Police arrest prophetess who ‘set girl on fire’

Supt. Emmanuel Donkor Baah, the Breman Assikuma District Police Commander, confirmed to Citi News that “she [the prophetess] is in police custody now.”

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police at Breman Assikuma in the Central Region have arrested the prophetess of the African Faith Church in connection with the burning and subsequent death of an 18-year-old girl

Supt. Emmanuel Donkor Baah, the Breman Assikuma District Police Commander, confirmed to Citi News that “she [the prophetess] is in police custody now.”

We are trying our best to put her before a court,” he added.

The prophetess, known as Efua Eguawaa, was initially said to be on the run.

The deceased, identified as Portia Donkor, was a final year student of the Gomoa Ahyiem SHS and had visited the church with her mother for special prayers to ensure success in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on April 1.

She caught fire when the anointing oil smeared on her came into contact with the flame from a candle the prophetess had made her hold.

The deceased was initially rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, but passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Supt. Baah described her injuries as being “serious”.

 

credit: citinewsroom

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Primaries: God tells NDC's Prof. Alabi it's his time to lead Ghana NDC Primaries God tells NDC's Prof. Alabi it's his time to lead Ghana
Moesha Boduong: Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour' of actress Moesha Moesha Boduong Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour' of actress Moesha
NPP Government: Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of development authorities NPP Government Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of development authorities
Samuel Atta-Mensah: Citi FM boss grabs government appointment Samuel Atta-Mensah Citi FM boss grabs government appointment
Capital Bank: Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank demand severance package Capital Bank Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank demand severance package
Banking In Ghana: Financial institutions lost GH¢244m to financial fraud in 2016 Banking In Ghana Financial institutions lost GH¢244m to financial fraud in 2016

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Francisca Duncan-Williams: There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together Francisca Duncan-Williams There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together
Professor Frimpong Boateng: Use Whatsapp to call people to worship to reduce noise Professor Frimpong Boateng Use Whatsapp to call people to worship to reduce noise



Top Articles

1 A1 Bread Boss My girlfriend supports me - CEObullet
2 Adult Content We will continue showing porn on TV - Ice TVbullet
3 Illegal Drugs Ghana leads Africa in marijuana use; ranks 3rd in the...bullet
4 Men of God Ghanaian pastors and their nicknamesbullet
5 In Breman Assikuma Police arrest prophetess who ‘set girl on fire’bullet
6 Francisca Oteng Mensah Youngest MP in Ghana graduates from...bullet
7 City Indeed! 7 reasons Accra is the worst city to live in Ghanabullet
8 Terrible Here are 6 tragedies that have hit Ghana in the...bullet
9 Confession This is the real story behind Atta Ayi's arrestbullet
10 Photos Here are the faces of suspected killers of...bullet

News

Last year's volcanic eruption in Vanuatu forced 11,000 people to evacuate Ambae Island
Vanuatu Island to evacuate again as volcano erupts
Known as the "godfather" of Macau casinos, 96-year-old Stanley Ho was instrumental in turning Macau, a city on China's southern coast, into a gambling boomtown, with gaming revenue surpassing Las Vegas
Stanley Ho 'Godfather' of gambling: Macau magnate
China's trade deficit with the US jumped almost 20% in the first quarter of the year
In China Trade surplus with US surges, calls for patience
A vigilante "community police" member stands guard in the hills of Carrizalillo, Guerrero state, Mexico's most violent, where drug cartels and criminal gangs sow terror and citizens say they are standing up to protect their communities
In Mexico 'Community police' fight cartels' fire with fire