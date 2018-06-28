$12m budget required to probe Nana Addo - Anas reveals

news

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has stated that $12 million budget is required to investigate corruption allegations whether or not President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is corrupt in an expose to uncover corruption in football which has indicted Kwesi Nyantakyi and football administrators in the country.

Nyantakyi was caught in a secret filming by Anas in an act of influence peddling to take bribe of $65,000 from supposed investors.

Nyantakyi is captured soliciting sums of money on behalf the President ($5million), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ($3million), the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah ($2 million) and his deputy Anthony Karbo ($1million).

Meanwhile, the investigative journalist said it was impossible for him to raise the $12million required for that probe.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, he said "Let’s put the investigation in context. How did President Akufo-Addo’s name come in? You speak to somebody, he begins to drop names. He says okay, if you want to speak to the man, you must carry an amount of $12milllion. Where was I going to get $12million? It’s not possible; nobody does an investigation with a budget of $12million.

"The fairness in all this is that somebody has made an allegation, are you giving the other party a fair opportunity of answering those allegations? So yes, then we went to the president and he gave us his side of the story, we went to the vice president, we spoke to all the ministers involved to give us their side of the story, then, we can understand the context which the person used to speak.

"It’s up to anybody who thinks he has issues with it to have to do further interrogation. We are all journalists, we have subjects we look at. If anybody feels that that place was not looked at properly, the person has the right, you can also look there. I know how to do a political story and I know how to do a football story. For God sake, it cannot be the same. They are different subjects."