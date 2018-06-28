Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

$12m budget required to probe Nana Addo - Anas reveals


#Number 12 $12m budget required to probe Nana Addo - Anas reveals

Nyantakyi was caught in a secret filming by Anas in an act of influence peddling to take bribe of $65,000 from supposed investors.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has stated that $12 million budget is required to investigate corruption allegations whether or not President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is corrupt in an expose to uncover corruption in football which has indicted Kwesi Nyantakyi and football administrators in the country.

Nyantakyi was caught in a secret filming by Anas in an act of influence peddling to take bribe of $65,000 from supposed investors.

Nyantakyi is captured soliciting sums of money on behalf the President ($5million), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ($3million), the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah ($2 million) and his deputy Anthony Karbo ($1million).

READ MORE: Probe Nana Addo over Nyantakyi influence - Group demands

Meanwhile, the investigative journalist said it was impossible for him to raise the $12million required for that probe.

play

 

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, he said "Let’s put the investigation in context. How did President Akufo-Addo’s name come in? You speak to somebody, he begins to drop names. He says okay, if you want to speak to the man, you must carry an amount of $12milllion. Where was I going to get $12million? It’s not possible; nobody does an investigation with a budget of $12million.

"The fairness in all this is that somebody has made an allegation, are you giving the other party a fair opportunity of answering those allegations? So yes, then we went to the president and he gave us his side of the story, we went to the vice president, we spoke to all the ministers involved to give us their side of the story, then, we can understand the context which the person used to speak.

"It’s up to anybody who thinks he has issues with it to have to do further interrogation. We are all journalists, we have subjects we look at. If anybody feels that that place was not looked at properly, the person has the right, you can also look there. I know how to do a political story and I know how to do a football story. For God sake, it cannot be the same. They are different subjects."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

EC Chair: Nana Addo fires Charlotte Osei EC Chair Nana Addo fires Charlotte Osei
Revelations: Tell the world how you got your house - Agyapong dares Kweku Baako Revelations Tell the world how you got your house - Agyapong dares Kweku Baako
Innocence: I didn't kill J.B Danquah - Anas confesses Innocence I didn't kill J.B Danquah - Anas confesses
Referendum: Funds are ready for the creation of new regions - Dan Botwe Referendum Funds are ready for the creation of new regions - Dan Botwe
Ghana To The World: Former AG Marietta Brew appointed ICC member Ghana To The World Former AG Marietta Brew appointed ICC member
Nepotism: Super incompetent NPP gov't must be uprooted - NDC MP Nepotism Super incompetent NPP gov't must be uprooted - NDC MP

Recommended Videos

Politics: Cost of one hospital in Ghana can build 5 more – Bawumia Politics Cost of one hospital in Ghana can build 5 more – Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo bans ministers, other appointees from foreign travels Politics Nana Addo bans ministers, other appointees from foreign travels
Politics: Ken Agyapong is rude and mentally poor – Muntaka Politics Ken Agyapong is rude and mentally poor – Muntaka



Top Articles

1 Unsavoury Comments Ken Agyapong could be removed from Parliament if...bullet
2 EC Brouhaha Chief Justice petitioned to fast track impeachment process...bullet
3 #Number12 Anas is 37 years with 13 children – Ken Agyapong allegesbullet
4 Defamation A-Plus hires NDC lawyer to fight Ursula's defamatory...bullet
5 Corruption Allegations Who the hell is Kweku Baako? - Owusu...bullet
6 #Number 12 $12m budget required to probe Nana Addo - Anas revealsbullet
7 #Number12 Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia...bullet
8 Unsavory Comments Parliament to grill Kennedy Agyapong todaybullet
9 Innocence I didn't kill J.B Danquah - Anas confessesbullet
10 Ghana To The World Former AG Marietta Brew appointed...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Allegations Who the hell is Kweku Baako? - Owusu Bempah asks
#Number12 Anas is 37 years with 13 children – Ken Agyapong alleges
#Number12 Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia to step aside
Anas Exposé Step aside - Akua Donkor drags Nana Addo and Bawumia to court
Unsavory Comments Parliament to grill Kennedy Agyapong today
Anas Exposé Probe Nana Addo over Nyantakyi influence - Group demands
Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority
Ghana Card We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten
Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

President Akufo-Addo
Plea Stop the protests - Akufo-Addo urges Togolese opposition
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at the EU summit threatening to block a joint statement on migration unless Italy gets more help
European Union EU split on migration at 'mother of all summits'
National Identification Re-examine concerns raised over Ghana card - Rawlings to NIA
Former President John Kufuor
Ghana Card NIA must use voter ID cards to register - Kufuor backs NDC MPs