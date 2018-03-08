Home > News > Politics >

151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya set to return home


Immigrants 151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya set to return home

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the return of the Ghanaian migrants from the North African country will be sped up with assistance from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File photo play

File photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed that about 151 Ghanaians living in Libya are set to return to the country in the coming days.

This was revealed by sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, when she appeared before Parliament on Wednesday, 7 March 2018.

READ ALSO: Diamond Jubilee: Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60 projects – C’ttee

The minister said the return of the Ghanaian migrants from the North African country will be sped up with assistance from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

She said the IMO on March 5 2018 wrote a letter informing “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration about an upcoming evacuation and voluntary return of approximately 151 Ghanaians by charter”.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway play

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

 

Ms Botchway noted that her Ministry has accordingly informed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Immigration Service to stand by for the repatriation exercise.

This comes after government facilitated the return of some 127 Ghanaians from Libya last year following reports that they were being maltreated in the North African country.

READ ALSO: Corruption War: Buhari attacked for promising to help Ghana fight corruption

These Ghanaians and many other African nationals were reported to have been subjected to inhumane treatment after spending huge monies to make the journey through the Sahara desert all in the hope of making it to Europe.

The latest 151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya are expected to touch down in the country in the coming days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Religion: Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong Religion Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong
Disagreement: Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament again Disagreement Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament again
Observer Mission: Mahama saves nasty situation in Sierra Leone Observer Mission Mahama saves nasty situation in Sierra Leone
Diamond Jubilee: Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60 projects – C’ttee Diamond Jubilee Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60 projects – C’ttee
Corruption War: Buhari attacked for promising to help Ghana fight corruption Corruption War Buhari attacked for promising to help Ghana fight corruption
61 Years: Independence Day celebration is a waste of time - Ayariga 61 Years Independence Day celebration is a waste of time - Ayariga

Recommended Videos

Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"
Local News: Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today Local News Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today



Top Articles

1 Ghana@61 Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise to help Ghana...bullet
2 Corruption War Buhari pledges to help Nana Addo fight corruptionbullet
3 March 6 Ghana marks 61st Independence Day todaybullet
4 In Western Region DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary paradebullet
5 Photos Former Tema West MP Naa Torshie Addo ties the knotbullet
6 Regret Obiri Boahen begs Mahama, NPP over 'loose talk'bullet
7 Corruption War Buhari attacked for promising to help Ghana...bullet
8 So Far So Good Nana Addo will win election 2020 hands down...bullet
9 Mahammadu Buhari Nigerian president arrives in Ghana for...bullet
10 Executive Presidency Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koromabullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Democracy You are crazy if you vote for old men as President - Mo Ibrahim
Peace Talks Akufo-Addo meets Togolese opposition leaders in Accra today
Obiri Boahen
Leaked Tape Obiri Boahen faces NPP Steering Committee today
Corruption Fight Expect more prosecutions of 'corrupt officials' - Nana Addo