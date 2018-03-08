151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya set to return home

news

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed that about 151 Ghanaians living in Libya are set to return to the country in the coming days.

This was revealed by sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, when she appeared before Parliament on Wednesday, 7 March 2018.

READ ALSO: Diamond Jubilee: Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60 projects – C’ttee

The minister said the return of the Ghanaian migrants from the North African country will be sped up with assistance from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

She said the IMO on March 5 2018 wrote a letter informing “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration about an upcoming evacuation and voluntary return of approximately 151 Ghanaians by charter”.

Ms Botchway noted that her Ministry has accordingly informed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Immigration Service to stand by for the repatriation exercise.

This comes after government facilitated the return of some 127 Ghanaians from Libya last year following reports that they were being maltreated in the North African country.

READ ALSO: Corruption War: Buhari attacked for promising to help Ghana fight corruption

These Ghanaians and many other African nationals were reported to have been subjected to inhumane treatment after spending huge monies to make the journey through the Sahara desert all in the hope of making it to Europe.

The latest 151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya are expected to touch down in the country in the coming days.