Home > News > Politics >

5 easy ways to fight corruption


62 Steps To A Ghana I love 5 easy ways to fight corruption

Though the 1992 Constitution provides a clear separation of powers and set up institutions to aid the fight against corruption.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Since Ghana reverted back to civilian rule in 1992, one of the cankers that has hindered its progress till date is corruption.

Corruption has been the bane of development of most African countries post-independence. And Ghana, sadly, finds itself in this unfortunate web.

Though the 1992 Constitution provides a clear separation of powers and set up institutions to aid the fight against corruption, results have been few and non-existent at most.

READ MORE: Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas

This phenomena has run through all the governments that have been formed in the 4 Republic with only a few officials serving jail time for engaging in the practice.

The fight against corruption over the years has been more of rhetorics and campaign slogans for politicians rather than concrete actions.

However, for Ghana to accelerate its development and eventually cut itself from foreign aid, the fight against corruption must move from mere words to action-driven solutions.

To achieve this and restore Ghana to where our forebearers envisaged, these five (5) anti-corruption steps will help in achieving #TheGhanaWeLove

In his maiden visit to sub-Saharan Africa as President of the United States of America, Barack Obama in 2009, said, in Accra: “Africa doesn't need strongmen, it needs strong institutions”.

Strengthening of state institutions tasked to fight corruption has been an afterthought by most Ghanaian leaders. Yet, it should be the topmost priority in the quest to fight this canker.

Logistics at these institutions are non-existent at most, and officers are poorly paid and less motivated to go after corrupt officials.

Equipping state institutions like CHRAJ, EOCO and the recently established Special Prosecutor’s office with modern tools will increase their proficiency in dealing with corrupt cases.

play

 

READ ALSO: 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP

It has been a long held notion that big political figures get away with little or no punishment when tried on corruption charges. But for past cases to serve as deterrents, punishments have to stiffer.

Therefore, an independent and fearless judiciary is very instrumental if Ghana is to fight corruption to its barest minimum.

The Ghana Police service in a lot of instances, over the years, have had to bend the rule to suit certain political figures.

Prosecution powers therefore should be solely based with the Attorney General’s Department in corruption trials.

The Right to Information Bill was first drafted by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) twenty-two years ago. And though it has gone through various amendments by the executive arm of government, it is yet to be passed into law.

And the importance of the passage of the RTI Bill into law in the fight against corruption cannot be underemphasized.

The RTI Bill, when passed, is expected to make information easily accessible by the media and Ghanaians.

And in the words of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the passage of the bill is important in his government’s quest to fight corruption.

He said, "One major milestone that we have reached in the fight against corruption as a government is transparency in the terms of good governance.”

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour once said, “corruption is as old as Adam”. Therefore, corruption did not start with Africans and Ghanaians for that matter.

But for a Ghana we can all love and project, corruption should be nipped in the bud.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Allegations: I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi brags Allegations I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi brags
Anas Exposé: NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy Agyapong Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy Agyapong
NPP Elections: I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim
Revolution: Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at Madina Revolution Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at Madina
Anas Exposé: Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working
Court Case: Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication

Recommended Videos

Anas Exposé: Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; Urges Anas to continue working Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; Urges Anas to continue working
Politics: I don’t just agree and follow Anas like a “zombie” – Kweku Baako Politics I don’t just agree and follow Anas like a “zombie” – Kweku Baako
Politics: NPP man jabs Ken Agyapong; 'Leave Ghana if you can't stand Anas’ Politics NPP man jabs Ken Agyapong; 'Leave Ghana if you can't stand Anas’



Top Articles

1 Issues Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo of...bullet
2 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet
3 Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas -...bullet
4 Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue...bullet
5 NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntimbullet
6 Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publicationbullet
7 Allegations I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman...bullet
8 Threats Ken Agyapong vows to premiere video of Anas taking...bullet
9 Plagiarism Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid...bullet
10 Obengfo Hospital I have a daughter with late Deputy...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim
Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy Agyapong
Revolution Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at Madina
Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working
Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication
Plagiarism Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea - Spio Garbrah
Hope I still have a future in politics - Amissah Arthur
Transparency Probe $178 million KelniGVG contract - Minority to government
Coerced 'Babies with sharp teeth' forced me to apologise for insulting Mahama - Rawlings
Threats Ken Agyapong vows to premiere video of Anas taking $100k bribe

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Amissah Arthur
Hope I still have a future in politics - Amissah Arthur
Transparency Probe $178 million KelniGVG contract - Minority to government
Former President Rawlings
Coerced 'Babies with sharp teeth' forced me to apologise for insulting Mahama - Rawlings
First Lady. Rebecca Akufo-Addo
#OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide