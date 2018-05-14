90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps

news

Officials of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have confirmed that so far 90,643 graduates have applied to be enrolled unto the scheme.

The initiative, which was launched on May 1 in Kumasi by President Akufo-Addo is intended to solve the graduate unemployment in the country.

Nana Addo said at the launch: “NaBCo will enhance the dignity and self-esteem of our graduates, and will also present them with the added benefit of efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of some essential public services.”

The scheme has four (4) modules namely: Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.



Under the Feed Ghana module, the graduates will be engaged as agricultural extension officers to help farmers, while under the Educate Ghana module, the beneficiaries will be posted to senior high schools (SHSs) to teach especially Science and Mathematics.





In the case of the Revenue Ghana module, the graduates will work with the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue, while under the Heal Ghana module, nurses who have been at home for years without jobs will be engaged to work in the health sector.



In respect of the Enterprise Ghana module, graduates will be assigned to various private sector enterprises for jobs and skills training, as well as development, while in the Digitise Ghana module, graduates will be posted to the IT sector for the Digital Ghana and the transformation agenda, where they will be attached to the National Identification Authority (NIA), the Ghana Post, the Births and Deaths Registry or the Land Title Registry to work.



In the case of the Governance Ghana module, the graduates will be attached to various local authorities.