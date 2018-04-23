Home > News > Politics >

Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account


Dr. Opuni is under trial alongside businessman Seidu Agongo for wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

An Accra High Court has ordered the government to unfreeze the account of former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

The court asked the Economic and Organized Crime Unit (EOCO) to defreeze the account immediately.

Dr Opuni's account was frozen by state in order to aid their investigations.

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD  of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

