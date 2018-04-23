Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account

news

An Accra High Court has ordered the government to unfreeze the account of former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

The court asked the Economic and Organized Crime Unit (EOCO) to defreeze the account immediately.

Dr Opuni's account was frozen by state in order to aid their investigations.

Dr. Opuni is under trial alongside businessman Seidu Agongo for wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

READ ALSO: Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

More soon...