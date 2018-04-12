Acting EPA boss sacked

news

Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Peter Abum-Sarkodie, has been dismissed from his post.

A statement from the Presidency on Wednesday said Mr. Abum-Sarkodie has been dismissed, just under a year after being appointed.

The Deputy Director of the Agency in charge of Field Operations, John Pwamang, has been tasked to take over following his sacking.

The statement said the decision was taken by President Akufo-Addo on advice from the newly-constituted governing board of the EPA.

It said the board does not find Mr. Abum-Sarkodie as a “suitable candidate for the position”, hence the decision to relieve him of his post as acting EPA boss.

“Regrettably, the President is obliged to withdraw your appointment in the face of the advice from the governing board of the EPA which does not find you a suitable candidate for the position,” the letter, signed by the Secretary to President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, explained.

Having served as Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency from 2005 to 2009, Mr. Abum-Sarkodie was appointed as interim boss of EPA in July 2017.

His stay in office comes to an end just under a year after his appointment, with reports suggesting his poor handling of environmental issues across the country led to his sack.