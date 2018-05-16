Home > News > Politics >

AG drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license


Legal Tussle Attorney General drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license

Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s Exton Cubic Limited in November last year filed an application for judicial review at the High Court challenging the decision of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to revoke the mining lease granted the company.

  • Published:
Ibrahim Mahama play

Ibrahim Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The office of the Attorney General has filled a suit at the Supreme Court over a High Court decision grant an application of certiorari filed by Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic Group Limited over three mining leases it obtained ‘illegally.

The suit is praying the Supreme Court to quash the decision by the High Court because it lacks the jurisdiction to rule on the case.

According to the AG, the purported three mining leases were not properly obtained by the company, owned by Ibrahim Mahama, the younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, and so the court should not have granted the application for judicial review filed by lawyers of the company.

READ ALSO: I don't fear Martin Amidu - Ibrahim Mahama

Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s Exton Cubic Limited in November last year filed an application for judicial review at the High Court challenging the decision of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to revoke the mining lease granted the company.

The much-talked-about multi-billion cedis bauxite concession granted to Ibrahim Mahama’s company at the tail end of his brother, John Mahama’s presidency, was revoked in September after the Sector Minister, John Peter Amewu, had contended that the lease granted Exton Cubic was invalid.
 

Ibrahim Mahama play

Ibrahim Mahama

 

 

The state, represented by the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had consistently maintained that the leases were illegally obtained and at one point stated that Ibrahim Mahama obtained a fake mining licence from public officers who were under ‘undue influence.’

An Accra High Court (General Jurisdiction Division) on February 8, 2018 gave a ruling on an application filed by Ibrahim’s company.

The court granted an application for judicial review filed by the company to challenge the decision of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, to cancel the mining leases of the company by “just the stroke of a pen.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Money From Politicians: Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents Money From Politicians Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents
Truth: Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia Truth Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia
False Report: NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC
Predictions: NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu Predictions NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu
A.B.A Fuseini: NDC MP warns Akufo-Addo against using Heritage Fund for Free SHS A.B.A Fuseini NDC MP warns Akufo-Addo against using Heritage Fund for Free SHS
Nepotism: Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his brothers - Ken Agyapong Nepotism Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his brothers - Ken Agyapong

Recommended Videos

Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi
Politics: Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity Politics Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity



Top Articles

1 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
2 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
3 Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientistbullet
4 Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plusbullet
5 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in...bullet
6 Rebuttal Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifiesbullet
7 NPP Congress Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP...bullet
8 Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more...bullet
9 NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most...bullet
10 Politics African leaders perform poorly because...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

NPP postpone Congress
Elections NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th
Dep Special Prosecutor nominee
Fighting Corruption Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted by Parliament tomorrow
Utomi tasks youth on voting rights
2019 Election Utomi tasks youth on voting rights
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Employment 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps