AG drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license

The office of the Attorney General has filled a suit at the Supreme Court over a High Court decision grant an application of certiorari filed by Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic Group Limited over three mining leases it obtained ‘illegally.

The suit is praying the Supreme Court to quash the decision by the High Court because it lacks the jurisdiction to rule on the case.

According to the AG, the purported three mining leases were not properly obtained by the company, owned by Ibrahim Mahama, the younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, and so the court should not have granted the application for judicial review filed by lawyers of the company.

Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s Exton Cubic Limited in November last year filed an application for judicial review at the High Court challenging the decision of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to revoke the mining lease granted the company.

The much-talked-about multi-billion cedis bauxite concession granted to Ibrahim Mahama’s company at the tail end of his brother, John Mahama’s presidency, was revoked in September after the Sector Minister, John Peter Amewu, had contended that the lease granted Exton Cubic was invalid.



The state, represented by the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had consistently maintained that the leases were illegally obtained and at one point stated that Ibrahim Mahama obtained a fake mining licence from public officers who were under ‘undue influence.’

An Accra High Court (General Jurisdiction Division) on February 8, 2018 gave a ruling on an application filed by Ibrahim’s company.



The court granted an application for judicial review filed by the company to challenge the decision of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, to cancel the mining leases of the company by “just the stroke of a pen.”