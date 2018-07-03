Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary C’ttee meeting

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong today (Tuesday, July 3, 2018) appeared before Parliament’s Disciplinary Committee over his attacks on the Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

He appeared before the committee after he had failed to show up two weeks ago when he was earlier invited.

The maverick MP has been accused of making contemptuous comments against the house. He is reported to have said that: “If this House were not useless, they would not have the likes of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as its leader."

He was reported to the house by the NDC MP for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak. A prima facie case was established against Mr Agyapong.

Appearing before the committee today, Mr Agyapong came with his lawyers, KT Hammond and Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also members of the House.

When he was ushered in, he decided not to sit by the complainant despite the sitting arrangement made by the committee.

The lawyers of the accused MP argued among other things that some members of the committee had prejudiced themselves by commenting on the matter through interviews with journalists ahead of the hearing.

They further presented a letter indicating that members of the committee from the Central region wish to recuse themselves from the hearing due to their relationship with the accused.

The MPs are Naana Ayiah, Cynthia Morrison, and Samuel Nsowa-Djan.

The Chairman of the committee after properly being served with the letter suspended the hearing for the request to be considered.

Ken Agyapong may be sanctioned based on the outcome of the probe by the Privileges Committee.