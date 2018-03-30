Akufo-Addo appoints new BNI boss

news

Rasheed Seidu Inussah has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the new Director of the Bureau of the National Investigations (BNI).

He replaces William Kwasi Appiah who has been reassigned to the Ministry of National Security.

Mr. Inusah has previously served in many capacities, including as the Director General of the Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

A statement from government, signed by Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, announced the changed in the top ranks of the BNI.

The statement read: "Government announces for the information of the general public that the president, with immediate effect made changes within the National Security outfit as follows: Ambassador Rasheed Seidu Inussah, Director General of the Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is now the Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Peter Nyarko Opata, Deputy Director General of the Research Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is now Director General of the Research Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

"William Kwasi Appiah Director of the Bureau of National Investigations has been reassigned to the Ministry of National Security."