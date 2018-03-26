Akufo-Addo honoured by teacher trainees for restoring ‘allawa’

news

President Akufo-Addo has been honoured by the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) for fulfilling a campaign promise to restore their allowances.

The allowances of teacher trainees were cancelled by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government.

READ ALSO: Financial Crisis: Kofi Adams savagely mocks gov't over UG staff salaries delay

The previous government cited challenges with the economy as their reason for scrapping the allowances.

However, in the lead up to the 2016 elections, then candidate Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to restore the allowances if voted into power.

Indeed, the NPP government has delivered on its promise, and announced the restoration of the allowances during the reading of their first budget for the nation.

Each teacher trainee is expected to be given GHc 400 every month as allowance whiles they are in school.

The move has delighted the TTAG, who chose to show their appreciation to the President by honouring him with a plague.

At a colourful ceremony on Friday March 23, 2018 to mark the official launch of the restoration of the allowance, the leadership of TTAG thanked President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his promise to restore their allowances.

“The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) expresses its profound gratitude towards your immense contributions for the betterment of teacher education in Colleges of Education across the country, especially the restoration of the Teacher Trainees’ Allowance,” reads a citation which accompanied the plague.

“In view of this we present this citation to you and your government as a token of gratitude for prioritizing education as a major tool which will enhance quality education in general.

READ ALSO: Foreign Policy: By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned foreign policy

“Generations will remember you for your effective role in quality teacher education.

“May God bless you.”

The President himself was not present at the ceremony, but the award was received on his behalf by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia assured the students that the NPP government is committed to making the educational sector better for all Ghanaians.

“This is another promise fulfilled. We have also restored Nursing trainee allowances, as promised. We promised to reduce electricity tarrifs, and we have done it. In the face of all the economic challenges, we still went ahead and introduced free senior high school education. We have had one year and three months of fulfilled promises,” he said.

“This is possible because we have prioritised education. We need a skilled workforce to transform this nation, and it can only be achieved with quality, enhanced education.

“We will continue to invest a significant chunk of the nation’s resources to ensure we achieve the transformation of Ghana, in all spheres.”