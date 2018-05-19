Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises”

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he has begun delivering on his campaign promises, citing the implementation of the free Senior High School and the restoration of the teacher and nursing training allowance.

Speaking in the Brong Ahafo Region Friday, the president also committed to fulfilling all his campaign promises by the end of his tenure.

“They [referring to the NDC party] told you that Free SHS was a lie. They said I could not restore teacher trainee and nursing trainee allowances. They said the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme was also impossible," he said.

He added: "Nananom, right before your very eyes, and in the eyes of all Ghanaians, I am fulfilling these promises one after the other. Before the end of my tenure in office, I would have fulfilled all of the promises I made to you.

“Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2. By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working.”

President Akufo-Addo is on a three-day tour of the region to know "what is truly happening on the ground."

"So, every year, I will visit every region in the country to know what is going on," he said.

During the tour, he would visit nine constituencies; Nkoranza North, Techiman South, Techiman North, Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Tano North, Sunyani East and Sunyani West.