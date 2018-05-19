Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises”


NPP Government Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises”

Speaking in the Brong Ahafo Region Friday, the president also committed to fulfilling all his campaign promises by the end of his tenure.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he has begun delivering on his campaign promises, citing the implementation of the free Senior High School and the restoration of the teacher and nursing training allowance.

READ MORE: Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident

Speaking in the Brong Ahafo Region Friday, the president also committed to fulfilling all his campaign promises by the end of his tenure.

“They  [referring to the NDC party] told you that Free SHS was a lie. They said I could not restore teacher trainee and nursing trainee allowances. They said the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme was also impossible," he said.

He added: "Nananom, right before your very eyes, and in the eyes of all Ghanaians, I am fulfilling these promises one after the other. Before the end of my tenure in office, I would have fulfilled all of the promises I made to you.

“Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2. By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working.”

READ MORE:  Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region

President Akufo-Addo is on a three-day tour of the region to know  "what is truly happening on the ground."

"So, every year, I will visit every region in the country to know what is going on," he said.

During the tour, he would visit nine constituencies; Nkoranza North, Techiman South, Techiman North, Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Tano North, Sunyani East and Sunyani West.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Election 2020: We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares Election 2020 We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares
Non-Disclosure: I won't disclose the source of funding for 275 buses - Freddie Blay Non-Disclosure I won't disclose the source of funding for 275 buses - Freddie Blay
Francis Asenso Boakye: Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident Francis Asenso Boakye Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident
Attack: Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messages Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messages
Governance: Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region
Bloody Clashes: Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes Bloody Clashes Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes

Recommended Videos

Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi
Politics: Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity Politics Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity



Top Articles

1 Governance Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Fridaybullet
2 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messagesbullet
3 Francis Asenso Boakye Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal...bullet
4 Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo regionbullet
5 Revelation Nana Addo will sack 'okro mouth' Ministers soon -...bullet
6 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in...bullet
7 Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense –...bullet
8 Endorsement Deputy Special Prosecutor approved unanimously...bullet
9 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
10 Vigilante Groups Nana Addo advised to seek help from...bullet

Related Articles

Election 2020 We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares
Non-Disclosure I won't disclose the source of funding for 275 buses - Freddie Blay
Francis Asenso Boakye Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident
Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messages
Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region
Bloody Clashes Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes
Vigilante Groups Nana Addo advised to seek help from past Presidents to solve vigilantism
Revelation Nana Addo will sack 'okro mouth' Ministers soon - Kweku Baako
Governance Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Friday
Endorsement Deputy Special Prosecutor approved unanimously by Appointments Committee

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch...bullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet

Politics

Deputy Special Prosecutor I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey
OUT1.jpg
Ghana’s Second Lady Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008
Ibrahim Mahama
Legal Tussle Attorney General drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license
Parliament of Ghana
Money From Politicians Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents