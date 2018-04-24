Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana - Gen. Mosquito


Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana - Gen. Mosquito

President Akufo-Addo recently returned from the Commonwealth Head of States Meeting in the United Kingdom.

  Published:
Asiedu Nketiah play

Asiedu Nketiah
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said President Nana Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to his own country.

Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito said Akufo-Addo barely stays in Ghana but always globetrotting.

Speaking on Okays FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the President has not spent more than a month in the country without travelling outside.

"Rarely do you see or hear of him in the country, he has been travelling around to other countries as if he is a visiting President in the country", General Mosquito.

READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketiah owes me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong

"He gets his plane fueled and then moves around other countries", he alleged.

Asiedu Nketia further added that the NPP government promised a lean government and also promised to protect the public purse but with this style of governance, they are rather draining the public purse.

Politics

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Gargantuan Promises We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia
Robbery Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
998 Presidential Staffers Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby
Rent Advance 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow'