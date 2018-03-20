Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo is the most incompetent President ever - NDC MP


Video Akufo-Addo is the most incompetent President ever - NDC MP

The MP, who also doubles as the Minority spokesperson on Transport said the year-old administration of Nana Addo has been a total failure.

  • Published:
Kwame Agbodza play

Kwame Agbodza
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Agbodza has described President Akufo-Addo as highly incompetent.



Speaking on Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' show, Agbodza said the way Nana has handled most of the scandals that have rocked his government shows that he is not fit for the job.

READ ALSO: Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says Rawlings

He said, "It's becoming the behaviour of this government, they get up and say things and turn around and say we are now investigating."

Kwame Agbodza was speaking on the fallouts from the indictment of former COCOBOD Chairman, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

Check out what he said below.

 

