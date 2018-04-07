Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo needs 'Obinim Sticker' to perform - John Mahama


In a cheeky jab, former President, John Mahama has said the Akufo-Addo administration might need a miracle from the controversial pastor, Daniel Obinim, to overcome its “super incompetence”.

The ‘Obinim sticker’ challenge is the latest craze on social media with many Ghanaians joking around it. The sticker stories mock the supernatural claims of controversial miracle preacher Daniel Obinim.

The challenge makes fun of the claims of Obinim by creating and attributing almost impossible occurrences to the inherent powers of the sticker, which is sold to followers of Obinim.

Addressing members at the National Democratic Congress’  Unity Walk at Wa in the Upper West Region. in Wa in the Upper West region Saturday, Mr. Mahama said: “The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker.”

Mahama said the ruling New Patriotic Party has failed and could be felt in the “unbearable hardship” being experienced by Ghanaians.

“People are feeling more hardship than ever today,” the immediate past president told the NDC gathering after the walk.

He added: “People said any idiot can borrow and that there is money in Ghana and that we can develop Ghana without borrowing but in one year and three months we have borrowed close to 30 billion Ghana cedis.”

