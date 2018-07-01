Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit

news

President Nana AKufo-Addo has left Accra to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said the president was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (MP), and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 1st to 2nd July, 2018, under the theme, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable path to Africa’s Transformation”.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 2nd July, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

