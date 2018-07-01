Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit


African Union Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said the president was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (MP), and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

  Published:
play
President Nana AKufo-Addo has left Accra to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Nana Addo leaves for AU extraordinary summit in Kigali

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 1st to 2nd July, 2018, under the theme, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable path to Africa’s Transformation”.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute to "firm friend" Hugh Masekela

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 2nd July, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

 

Below is the statement:

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday, 30th June, 2018, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 2nd July, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

