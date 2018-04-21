Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo majorly sucked up to Queen Elizabeth of Britain, praising her for the expansion of the Commonwealth from four to 53-member organisation, who are mainly former British colonies.

The president repeatedly praised the Queen for the "transformation" of the Commonwealth saying she is the rock that has kept the organisation sturdy.

"From an initial membership of five countries namely Australia, Canada, New Zealand and then white-ruled South Africa, who were linked by ties of blood and race to Britain, to becoming, now, a 53-member organisation of diverse, once colonised peoples from all the continents of the world, who have gained their freedom and sovereignty, and are today equal members with Britain in the Commonwealth of Nations,” the President said when he delivered a toast to Queen Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace, on the occasion of the Queen’s Dinner for Heads of Government of the Commonwealth.

He added: “Her Majesty has been the influence that has steered the Commonwealth to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She has been the rock that has kept this organization sturdy, and true to its positive beliefs."

Meanwhile Britain's Prince Charles will be the body's next head as the Queen winds down her duties as Head of the Commonwealth.

On that, President Akufo-Addo noted that his toast takes on an added significance, as it falls upon him to express the depth of the collective regret of the Commonwealth that she would no longer automatically be present at meeting.

“The Organisation would, undoubtedly, be the poorer for it, as we shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of this Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world,” he said.

He continued, “Over the years, she has extended her customary courtesy, and smoothened the entry into the club for new leaders, making them feel at home in her practiced and direct manner. This being my first CHOGM as President of the Republic of Ghana, I am one of the new entrants into the family, and have become a beneficiary of Her Majesty’s legendary ability to make you feel at ease and forget that you are nervous.”

He expressed fervent hope that the deep love Queen Elizabeth shown for the Commonwealth “will continue to light the way for all of us and our successors, as we endeavour to establish firmly in a world, where many traditional assumptions are under serious threat, the values of fairness, decency, freedom and openness, which have been the object of her work. She will always be an icon of the Commonwealth.”