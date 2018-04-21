Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen


Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation

The president repeatedly praised the Queen for the "transformation" of the Commonwealth saying she is the rock that has kept the organisation sturdy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo majorly sucked up to Queen Elizabeth of Britain, praising her for the expansion of the Commonwealth from four to 53-member organisation, who are mainly former British colonies.

The president repeatedly praised the Queen for the "transformation" of the Commonwealth saying she is the rock that has kept the organisation sturdy.

READ MORE: It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director

"From an initial membership of five countries namely Australia, Canada, New Zealand and then white-ruled South Africa, who were linked by ties of blood and race to Britain, to becoming, now, a 53-member organisation of diverse, once colonised peoples from all the continents of the world, who have gained their freedom and sovereignty, and are today equal members with Britain in the Commonwealth of Nations,” the President said  when he delivered a toast to Queen Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace, on the occasion of the Queen’s Dinner for Heads of Government of the Commonwealth.

He added: “Her Majesty has been the influence that has steered the Commonwealth to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She has been the rock that has kept this organization sturdy, and true to its positive beliefs."

Meanwhile Britain's Prince Charles will be the body's next head as the Queen winds down her duties as Head of the Commonwealth.

On that, President Akufo-Addo noted that his toast takes on an added significance, as it falls upon him to express the depth of the collective regret of the Commonwealth that she would no longer automatically be present at meeting.

“The Organisation would, undoubtedly, be the poorer for it, as we shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of this Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world,” he said.

He continued, “Over the years, she has extended her customary courtesy, and smoothened the entry into the club for new leaders, making them feel at home in her practiced and direct manner. This being my first CHOGM as President of the Republic of Ghana, I am one of the new entrants into the family, and have become a beneficiary of Her Majesty’s legendary ability to make you feel at ease and forget that you are nervous.”

READ MORE: Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting Akufo-Addo

He expressed fervent hope that the deep love Queen Elizabeth shown for the Commonwealth “will continue to light the way for all of us and our successors, as we endeavour to establish firmly in a world, where many traditional assumptions are under serious threat, the values of fairness, decency, freedom and openness, which have been the object of her work. She will always be an icon of the Commonwealth.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Party Primaries: NPP holds regional elections Party Primaries NPP holds regional elections
Jubilee House: Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers Jubilee House Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
Presidential Staffers: It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director
Bloated Government: I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Special Prosecutor: MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Demand: I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkor Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkor

Recommended Videos

Double Salary Scandal: I was overpaid as deputy minister; but I returned it – Amidu Double Salary Scandal I was overpaid as deputy minister; but I returned it – Amidu
UN Expert: Ghanaian politicians lack implementation capacity UN Expert Ghanaian politicians lack implementation capacity
Double Salary Scandal: I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP Double Salary Scandal I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP



Top Articles

1 Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkorbullet
2 Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov'tbullet
3 Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference needless and...bullet
4 Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting...bullet
5 MMT Scandal I dare Martin Amidu to investigate me - NPP's Amoako...bullet
6 Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy...bullet
7 Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted -...bullet
8 Threats Fix our roads or we boot you out - Dome-Kwabenya...bullet
9 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
10 Royal Visit Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince Williambullet

Related Articles

Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director
Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkor
Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region
Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour
Allegations NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE
Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu
Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting Akufo-Addo

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
NPP
Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region
President Kufour
Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour
Gilbert K. Asmah Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE
Allegations NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE