Akufo-Addo swears in Deputy Special Prosecutor

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey into office as the Deputy Attorney Special Prosecutor.

Ms Lamptey, who was endorsed by Parliament last week is expected to deputise for Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey as Martin Amidu's deputy

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, where the President administered the Official and Secrecy Oaths to Ms Lamptey, he declared that with the swearing-in of the Deputy Special Prosecutor, the path was now cleared for him to present to the Council of State, a list of the persons who would constitute the Governing Board of the Office of Special Prosecutor.

Nana Addo charged Naa Koshie to work diligently without fear of favour.

The President reminded the Special Prosecutor and his deputy that the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor was for a high purpose and should not, therefore, under any circumstance, be used as an avenue for persecution or vengeance.

The President reminded the Special Prosecutor and his deputy that the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor was for a high purpose and should not, therefore, under any circumstance, be used as an avenue for persecution or vengeance.