Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in London

President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, has denied buying £9.3m mansion in London.

In a statement, she labelled the report from www.thenewstateman.com as "outright lie and a total fabrication."

The newstateman.com website is notorious for publishing fake news by mixing actual news with fake ones to purposefully cause disaffection.

According to the fake story, the president's daughter bought the "5 bed Edwardian palatial purpose built with an exclusive plush garden and an off street car park for 6 cars. It is 387square metres in size and goes for a cool £9,250,000.00."

"Although the deal was not consummated immediately our source at Harrods has indicated that she was to start occupation of the property in the first week of May as she has other property deals to complete during that week and hopes to stay there instead of a hotel," the report added in part.

However, reacting to the news on Saturday, Mrs Gyankroma said: "My attention has been drawn to a story published by the website "www.thenewstateman.com" titled "Real Estate Collections: London's Property Market receives it's new top customer, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo from Ghana at a whopping £9.3m"

“This publication is nothing but an outright lie and a total fabrication. I do not own any properties in London or in any part of the world, let alone own a "5 bed Edwardian palatial" building, valued at £9.3 million mansion.”

The statement added: “It is important to state that this website, purposely built for publishing falsehoods, is the same website that indicated recently that my father, President Akufo-Addo, was bringing a bill to Parliament to legalise same-sex marriage - another fabrication.

“Obviously the strategy by political opponents is to bandy more of such baseless stories and falsehoods around, employing the use of fake websites, with the aim of creating disaffection for the President and his administration.

“I urge the good people of Ghana to ignore this and other publications from this fake news portal, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves.”