Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP


Last week, John Mahama announced his intentions to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC for the 2020 general elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa has said that the bad governance of Akufo-Addo is making ex-President Mahama look like an angel.

He said things currently going on this government clearly vindicates ex-President John Mahama.

“Indeed, the one and a half year governance of Akufo-Addo has made John Mahama an angel….he was a victim of vile propaganda, eight years of fatigue and several things he had no control over…,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Programme on Tuesday.

Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo

 

He posted on Facebook that: “To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

This declaration of intention the Bongo MP said, has sent shivers down the spines of the President and the NPP government.

“Just a mere social media posting of the former President was enough to shake the kingdom of the President…,” he said.

