Home > News > Politics >

Alabi dismisses witch-hunting claims against Martin Amidu


Corruption Alabi dismisses witch-hunting claims against Martin Amidu

Speaking to TV3's Midday Live Saturday, he praised Mr Amidu as a "fine brain" who is coming into office to do what the law requires of him.

  • Published:
play Prof. Alabi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership hopeful Professor Josuah Alabi has dismissed claims that Martin Amidu, who has been appointed as the Special Prosecutor, will witch hunt ex-government officials under form President John Mahama.

Speaking to TV3's Midday Live Saturday, he praised Mr Amidu as a "fine brain" who is coming into office to do what the law requires of him.

READ MORE: 'Courageous' Martin Amidu fit for Special Prosecutor job - Asiedu Nketia

"[Martin Amidu] is not coming for the way people are thinking that he is coming to chase people who have one or two problems with him," said the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). "No, no, I don’t see Martin [Amidu] that way.”

He continued: “I don’t see Martin Amidu coming to witch-hunt.”

“I see [him] as a technical person, a very fine brain who believes in what he does and he is just simply coming to do what is required of him.”

Many in the NDC fear the appointment of the Mr Amidu as the Special Prosecutor will lead to witch-hunting of some of the party's members he has issues with.

They point to his articles where he has made several allegations against former President Mahama and his appointees to back their claims.

Mr Amidu was appointed by President Akufo-Addo, on the recommendation of the Attorney General, Mr Amidu as the nation's first special prosecutor.

READ MORE: ‘Fearless’ Amidu will deliver as Special Prosecutor, says Rawlings

His appointment was hailed by anti-corruption crusaders.

His appointment is subject to parliamentary approval.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Oyo State: Shun differences, accommodate new entrants – Ajimobi tells APC members In Oyo State Shun differences, accommodate new entrants – Ajimobi tells APC members
In Honduras: Roads blocked in protests against election results In Honduras Roads blocked in protests against election results
Faure Gnassingbe: Thousands of women in anti-president protest in Togo Faure Gnassingbe Thousands of women in anti-president protest in Togo
Alhaji Saidu Dakingari: Former Kebbi Governor leads others to formally join APC Alhaji Saidu Dakingari Former Kebbi Governor leads others to formally join APC
Leke Adekoya: Group wants second term for Ambode Leke Adekoya Group wants second term for Ambode
NPP Primaries: NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shot NPP Primaries NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shot

Recommended Videos

Confusion at EC: EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t
Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills



Top Articles

1 NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting presidentbullet
2 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test –...bullet
3 UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minoritybullet
4 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - reportbullet
5 NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Governmentbullet
6 Leke Adekoya Group wants second term for Ambodebullet
7 NPP Primaries NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shotbullet
8 Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation,...bullet
9 Corruption Allegations Akufo-Addo wrong to demand...bullet
10 NDC Flagbearership Race Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Fight 'Courageous' Martin Amidu fit for Special Prosecutor job - Asiedu Nketia
Special Prosecutor NDC won’t congratulate Martin Amidu – Asiedu Nketia
Martin Amidu’s Appointment Abronye DC to walk from Sunyani to Accra
Special Prosecutor Amidu is competent, Parliament must approve him without delays - Fuseini
Profile What you need to know about Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor
NPP Government Nana Addo appoints Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor
Corruption Fight Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor is a terrible choice - Chris Ackumey
Special Prosecutor ‘Fearless’ Amidu will deliver as Special Prosecutor, says Rawlings
NPP Government Forget NDC debts and give us contracts - Ken Agyapong tells Nana Addo
Major Mahama Bill Martin Amidu cautions Akufo-Addo against Bill

Top Videos

1 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
4 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
5 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
6 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
7 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
9 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
10 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of...bullet

Politics

Former Abuakwa North MP Pressure mounts on pathologist to produce JB's autopsy report
Media Encounter Nana Addo's answers to journalists were hollow - Sam George
NDC's Defeat I didn't bath for 3 days during 2016 election – Ofosu Ampofo reveals
Opposition Inside attacks against Mahama hurting the NDC, says Kofi Adams