Alabi dismisses witch-hunting claims against Martin Amidu

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership hopeful Professor Josuah Alabi has dismissed claims that Martin Amidu, who has been appointed as the Special Prosecutor, will witch hunt ex-government officials under form President John Mahama.

Speaking to TV3's Midday Live Saturday, he praised Mr Amidu as a "fine brain" who is coming into office to do what the law requires of him.

"[Martin Amidu] is not coming for the way people are thinking that he is coming to chase people who have one or two problems with him," said the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). "No, no, I don’t see Martin [Amidu] that way.”

He continued: “I don’t see Martin Amidu coming to witch-hunt.”

“I see [him] as a technical person, a very fine brain who believes in what he does and he is just simply coming to do what is required of him.”

Many in the NDC fear the appointment of the Mr Amidu as the Special Prosecutor will lead to witch-hunting of some of the party's members he has issues with.

They point to his articles where he has made several allegations against former President Mahama and his appointees to back their claims.

Mr Amidu was appointed by President Akufo-Addo, on the recommendation of the Attorney General, Mr Amidu as the nation's first special prosecutor.

His appointment was hailed by anti-corruption crusaders.

His appointment is subject to parliamentary approval.